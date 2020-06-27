2350 10th Avenue East #204

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Embassy Condominiums ~ North Capitol Hill - Available August 26th! Bright 2 bedroom condo in fantastic North Capitol Hill neighborhood! Entry level opens to a generous landing with large closet and first master suite with a full bath and views of Lake Union and Queen Anne. Lower main level features open floor plan with hardwood flooring throughout. The living room has a wood-burning fireplace and west facing, floor to ceiling sliding doors with patio access. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, breakfast bar and tons of cabinets! Second master suite with full bath on the main level. Situated on the edge of Capitol Hill, Eastlake, Montlake and Portage Bay, this is close to everything! Enjoy the charming Copper Tree cafe, multi-cultural restaurants and the famous Roanoke Pub all just steps away from your front door. On bus lines and quick access to University of Washington, Seattle University, downtown Seattle, South Lake Union, 520 and I-5. W/S/G, storage closet and 1 parking stall in the secure garage is included in the rent. No pets and no smoking, thank you.



To schedule a viewing, please contact Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at nikki@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-619-8124



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4166400)