Seattle, WA
2350 10th Avenue East #204
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM

2350 10th Avenue East #204

2350 10th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

2350 10th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Montlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Embassy Condominiums ~ North Capitol Hill - Available August 26th! Bright 2 bedroom condo in fantastic North Capitol Hill neighborhood! Entry level opens to a generous landing with large closet and first master suite with a full bath and views of Lake Union and Queen Anne. Lower main level features open floor plan with hardwood flooring throughout. The living room has a wood-burning fireplace and west facing, floor to ceiling sliding doors with patio access. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, breakfast bar and tons of cabinets! Second master suite with full bath on the main level. Situated on the edge of Capitol Hill, Eastlake, Montlake and Portage Bay, this is close to everything! Enjoy the charming Copper Tree cafe, multi-cultural restaurants and the famous Roanoke Pub all just steps away from your front door. On bus lines and quick access to University of Washington, Seattle University, downtown Seattle, South Lake Union, 520 and I-5. W/S/G, storage closet and 1 parking stall in the secure garage is included in the rent. No pets and no smoking, thank you.

To schedule a viewing, please contact Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at nikki@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-619-8124

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4166400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2350 10th Avenue East #204 have any available units?
2350 10th Avenue East #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2350 10th Avenue East #204 have?
Some of 2350 10th Avenue East #204's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2350 10th Avenue East #204 currently offering any rent specials?
2350 10th Avenue East #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2350 10th Avenue East #204 pet-friendly?
No, 2350 10th Avenue East #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2350 10th Avenue East #204 offer parking?
Yes, 2350 10th Avenue East #204 offers parking.
Does 2350 10th Avenue East #204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2350 10th Avenue East #204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2350 10th Avenue East #204 have a pool?
No, 2350 10th Avenue East #204 does not have a pool.
Does 2350 10th Avenue East #204 have accessible units?
No, 2350 10th Avenue East #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 2350 10th Avenue East #204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2350 10th Avenue East #204 does not have units with dishwashers.
