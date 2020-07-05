Amenities

Waived $49/per adult app fee for a limited time!



Two bedrooms, one-bathroom single-family house in Seattle.



Unit features

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal

- Basement

- Dual pane windows

- Washer + Dryer



Near multiple stores and restaurants including Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery, Kaffeeklatsch Seattle, Thai One On and many more.



Rental Terms:

Residents are responsible for all utilities.

Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.

The application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.

No smoking inside the home.



Property Address: 2349 NE 127th St, Seattle, King, Washington, 98125.



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/2349-Ne-127Th-St-Seattle-WA-98125



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



