Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

2349 NE 127th St

2349 Northeast 127th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2349 Northeast 127th Street, Seattle, WA 98125
Olympic Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
microwave
Waived $49/per adult app fee for a limited time!

Two bedrooms, one-bathroom single-family house in Seattle.

Unit features
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal
- Basement
- Dual pane windows
- Washer + Dryer

Near multiple stores and restaurants including Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery, Kaffeeklatsch Seattle, Thai One On and many more.

Rental Terms:
Residents are responsible for all utilities.
Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
The application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.
No smoking inside the home.

Property Address: 2349 NE 127th St, Seattle, King, Washington, 98125.

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/2349-Ne-127Th-St-Seattle-WA-98125

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5699310)

