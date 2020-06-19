Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2322 N 80th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2322 N 80th St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2322 N 80th St
2322 North 80th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Green Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2322 North 80th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Green Lake
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Greenlake Basement Apartment - Property Id: 242917
2 bedroom Basement Apartment near Greenlake
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242917
Property Id 242917
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5637669)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2322 N 80th St have any available units?
2322 N 80th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seattle, WA
.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Seattle Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2322 N 80th St have?
Some of 2322 N 80th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2322 N 80th St currently offering any rent specials?
2322 N 80th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2322 N 80th St pet-friendly?
No, 2322 N 80th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Seattle
.
Does 2322 N 80th St offer parking?
No, 2322 N 80th St does not offer parking.
Does 2322 N 80th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2322 N 80th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322 N 80th St have a pool?
No, 2322 N 80th St does not have a pool.
Does 2322 N 80th St have accessible units?
No, 2322 N 80th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2322 N 80th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2322 N 80th St has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Uwajimaya Village
521 S Weller St
Seattle, WA 98104
Pike MotorWorks
714 E Pike St
Seattle, WA 98122
Lexicon
120 Harvard Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Harbor Steps
1221 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Eleanor
800 NE 67th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Sequel
1900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Aperture On Fifth
206 5th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Elan Uptown Flats
300 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Similar Pages
Seattle 1 Bedrooms
Seattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly Apartments
Seattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bellevue, WA
Tacoma, WA
Everett, WA
Renton, WA
Kent, WA
Redmond, WA
Federal Way, WA
Kirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Lakewood, WA
Auburn, WA
Bothell, WA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ballard
Belltown
Queen Anne
Delridge
University District
Lower Queen Anne
South Lake Union
First Hill
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
City University of Seattle
North Seattle College
Seattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University