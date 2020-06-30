All apartments in Seattle
Last updated January 2 2020 at 5:19 AM

2322-2336 Alki Ave SW

2322 Alki Ave SW · No Longer Available
Location

2322 Alki Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
Alki Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
Anne Vista Court apartments are homey, cottage style units set in the sought-after Alki Beach neighborhood. Two four-plex buildings are separated by a beautifully landscaped courtyard. All units enjoy views of Puget Sound and Alki Beach, which is only steps away. The property is conveniently located near bus lines, and is only a short walk from coffee shops and restaurants. This is a two bedroom, one bath, cottage style apartment with hardwood floors on main floor and carpeted, daylight basement. The unit also features a wood burning fireplace and washer/dryer. Great location, right across from Alki beach and only minutes walk from coffee, restaurants and shops. Large living room windows look out onto Puget Sound and the beach! Daylight basement perfect for an office space or additional living space. Parking for one vehicle included. $75 monthly utility surcharge pays for water, garbage and sewer. Tenant pays for electricity and oil heat. Cats only please. 6 month lease. No smoking please. Please call 206-293-0085. $600 deposit (6 month installment plan available). $300 Reservation Fee (Applied towards first month rent). $40 per screening. $300 cat deposit plus $25/month (if applicable). One-year lease. No smoking building

Terms: 6 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2322-2336 Alki Ave SW have any available units?
2322-2336 Alki Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2322-2336 Alki Ave SW have?
Some of 2322-2336 Alki Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2322-2336 Alki Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
2322-2336 Alki Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2322-2336 Alki Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2322-2336 Alki Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 2322-2336 Alki Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 2322-2336 Alki Ave SW offers parking.
Does 2322-2336 Alki Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2322-2336 Alki Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322-2336 Alki Ave SW have a pool?
No, 2322-2336 Alki Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 2322-2336 Alki Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 2322-2336 Alki Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2322-2336 Alki Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2322-2336 Alki Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.

