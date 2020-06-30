2322-2336 Alki Ave SW

Amenities

Anne Vista Court apartments are homey, cottage style units set in the sought-after Alki Beach neighborhood. Two four-plex buildings are separated by a beautifully landscaped courtyard. All units enjoy views of Puget Sound and Alki Beach, which is only steps away. The property is conveniently located near bus lines, and is only a short walk from coffee shops and restaurants. This is a two bedroom, one bath, cottage style apartment with hardwood floors on main floor and carpeted, daylight basement. The unit also features a wood burning fireplace and washer/dryer. Great location, right across from Alki beach and only minutes walk from coffee, restaurants and shops. Large living room windows look out onto Puget Sound and the beach! Daylight basement perfect for an office space or additional living space. Parking for one vehicle included. $75 monthly utility surcharge pays for water, garbage and sewer. Tenant pays for electricity and oil heat. Cats only please. 6 month lease. No smoking please. Please call 206-293-0085. $600 deposit (6 month installment plan available). $300 Reservation Fee (Applied towards first month rent). $40 per screening. $300 cat deposit plus $25/month (if applicable). One-year lease. No smoking building



