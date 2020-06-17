All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2311 North 38th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2311 North 38th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2311 North 38th Street

2311 North 38th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Wallingford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2311 North 38th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
coffee bar
yoga
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
bbq/grill
internet access
yoga
PRIME LOCATION - UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON, GAS WORKS PARK, LAKE UNION, BURKE GILMAN TRAIL and easy bus or driving access to DOWNTOWN SEATTLE, SOUTH LAKE UNION, FIRST HILL, UN. OF WASHINGTON MEDICAL CENTER, CHILDRENS HOSPITAL and SEATTLE CENTER (I-5 and SR99).

A quaint and cozy fully-furnished one-bedroom Garden Apartment in a picturesque Craftsman Bungalow awaits you. Located in the historic and popular Wallingford/Fremont neighborhood, this charming, echo-friendly one-bedroom apartment just north of downtown Seattle makes you feel right at home. Move-in ready WiFi, media and utilities included no need to set up separate accounts! Perfect for a temporary assignment or an easy start or re-location.

Monthly housekeeping services included at no additional cost to tenant.

Apartment has its own entrance and is completely separate from the rest of the house. Very comfortable and private. Remodeled kitchenette features a cooktop, tabletop Breville oven, full-size fridge and microwave, as well as all the essential cookware and appliances. Dedicated Weber charcoal/gas grill also available on large outside patio. Unit has its own new stack washer and dryer. Bedroom features a queen-size bed, and the living room has a queen-size sofa-bed with memory foam mattress.

The apartment is within walking distance (one mile) to the University of Washington and the UW Medical Center and less than a 4-mile trip to downtown Seattle. Two blocks to Irwins Coffee Shop with light food choices, to the Burke-Gilman Trail for walking and biking and to Gasworks Park on north Lake Union. Great location for commuting to Amazon, Boeing, Microsoft, Starbucks, First Hill hospitals and many other area employers. Conveniently located near numerous locally owned and operated restaurants, health clubs, yoga/pilate studios, grocery and drug stores, banks, gift shops, cobbler, dry cleaners, public library and post office.

So open a bottle of wine and relax while sitting in the Adirondack c

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 North 38th Street have any available units?
2311 North 38th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2311 North 38th Street have?
Some of 2311 North 38th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 North 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2311 North 38th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 North 38th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2311 North 38th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2311 North 38th Street offer parking?
No, 2311 North 38th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2311 North 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2311 North 38th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 North 38th Street have a pool?
No, 2311 North 38th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2311 North 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 2311 North 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 North 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2311 North 38th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent South Lake Union
1145 Republican St.
Seattle, WA 98109
West Edge
1430 2nd Ave Suite 800
Seattle, WA 98101
Muir
718 Rainier Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98144
West Seattle Orchard
4500 36th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98126
Monticello Apartment Homes
415 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Nors
5253 15th Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
Greenfire Campus
2034 Northwest 56th Street
Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard on the Park
2233 NW 58th St
Seattle, WA 98107

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University