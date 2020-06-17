2311 North 38th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar bbq/grill internet access yoga

PRIME LOCATION - UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON, GAS WORKS PARK, LAKE UNION, BURKE GILMAN TRAIL and easy bus or driving access to DOWNTOWN SEATTLE, SOUTH LAKE UNION, FIRST HILL, UN. OF WASHINGTON MEDICAL CENTER, CHILDRENS HOSPITAL and SEATTLE CENTER (I-5 and SR99).



A quaint and cozy fully-furnished one-bedroom Garden Apartment in a picturesque Craftsman Bungalow awaits you. Located in the historic and popular Wallingford/Fremont neighborhood, this charming, echo-friendly one-bedroom apartment just north of downtown Seattle makes you feel right at home. Move-in ready WiFi, media and utilities included no need to set up separate accounts! Perfect for a temporary assignment or an easy start or re-location.



Monthly housekeeping services included at no additional cost to tenant.



Apartment has its own entrance and is completely separate from the rest of the house. Very comfortable and private. Remodeled kitchenette features a cooktop, tabletop Breville oven, full-size fridge and microwave, as well as all the essential cookware and appliances. Dedicated Weber charcoal/gas grill also available on large outside patio. Unit has its own new stack washer and dryer. Bedroom features a queen-size bed, and the living room has a queen-size sofa-bed with memory foam mattress.



The apartment is within walking distance (one mile) to the University of Washington and the UW Medical Center and less than a 4-mile trip to downtown Seattle. Two blocks to Irwins Coffee Shop with light food choices, to the Burke-Gilman Trail for walking and biking and to Gasworks Park on north Lake Union. Great location for commuting to Amazon, Boeing, Microsoft, Starbucks, First Hill hospitals and many other area employers. Conveniently located near numerous locally owned and operated restaurants, health clubs, yoga/pilate studios, grocery and drug stores, banks, gift shops, cobbler, dry cleaners, public library and post office.



So open a bottle of wine and relax while sitting in the Adirondack c