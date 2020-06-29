2301 37th Ave SW

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

West Seattle ( North Admiral ) 3Bed 2Bath with Panoramic Views!! - This Beautiful North Admiral single family home boasts a remodeled kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, new cabinetry, wine fridge and plenty more. An expansive living room offers hardwoods as well as a new gas fireplace. Relax as you take in city, mountain and harbor views from main and upper levels of this home. Plenty of storage in the unfinished basement which attaches to a 2-car garage. Also, the bathrooms on the main and upper floor have recently been updated. All new plumbing and electrical. Good access to West Seattle Bridge and bus line. Close to Admiral shopping and Alki. 5 minutes by car to the Alaska Junction.



(RLNE5143103)