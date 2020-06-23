2291 NE 60th St

Amenities

This five-bedroom and three-bathroom single family home is located in the highly sought after Ravenna neighborhood in Seattle. The property is a mere fourteen-minute drive to downtown Seattle. The lot features wide front and back yards, perfect for outdoor recreational activities with the family, and an outdoor built-in dining area. Inside, the interior boasts rich hardwood flooring that complements the neutral-colored walls. The home has two kitchens, the first one is surrounded by classic wooden cabinets and drawers, dark and smooth countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances, while then second kitchen features darker wooden cabinets and drawers, identical dark countertops, and newer high-end stainless steel appliances. The upstairs bedrooms and common areas are nice and cozy with plenty of space for storage and have full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. The master's bedroom has a master suite with walk-in closet, sitting area and a bathroom. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the rooms feel bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. For pets, only one cat is allowed with a $500 pet deposit.



Nearby parks:

Cowen Park and Ravenna Park



Nearby Schools:

Bryant Elementary School - 0.46 miles, 9/10

Roosevelt High School - 0.63 miles, 9/10

Eckstein Middle School - 0.76 miles, 8/10

Assumption-St Bridget School - 0.48 miles, unrated



Bus lines:

243 - 0.1 miles

68 - 0.1 miles

83 - 0.1 miles

30 - 0.2 miles



