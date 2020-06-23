All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2291 NE 60th St

2291 Northeast 60th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2291 Northeast 60th Street, Seattle, WA 98105
Ravenna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This five-bedroom and three-bathroom single family home is located in the highly sought after Ravenna neighborhood in Seattle. The property is a mere fourteen-minute drive to downtown Seattle. The lot features wide front and back yards, perfect for outdoor recreational activities with the family, and an outdoor built-in dining area. Inside, the interior boasts rich hardwood flooring that complements the neutral-colored walls. The home has two kitchens, the first one is surrounded by classic wooden cabinets and drawers, dark and smooth countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances, while then second kitchen features darker wooden cabinets and drawers, identical dark countertops, and newer high-end stainless steel appliances. The upstairs bedrooms and common areas are nice and cozy with plenty of space for storage and have full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. The master's bedroom has a master suite with walk-in closet, sitting area and a bathroom. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the rooms feel bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. For pets, only one cat is allowed with a $500 pet deposit.

Nearby parks:
Cowen Park and Ravenna Park

Nearby Schools:
Bryant Elementary School - 0.46 miles, 9/10
Roosevelt High School - 0.63 miles, 9/10
Eckstein Middle School - 0.76 miles, 8/10
Assumption-St Bridget School - 0.48 miles, unrated

Bus lines:
243 - 0.1 miles
68 - 0.1 miles
83 - 0.1 miles
30 - 0.2 miles

(RLNE4535483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2291 NE 60th St have any available units?
2291 NE 60th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2291 NE 60th St have?
Some of 2291 NE 60th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2291 NE 60th St currently offering any rent specials?
2291 NE 60th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2291 NE 60th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2291 NE 60th St is pet friendly.
Does 2291 NE 60th St offer parking?
No, 2291 NE 60th St does not offer parking.
Does 2291 NE 60th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2291 NE 60th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2291 NE 60th St have a pool?
No, 2291 NE 60th St does not have a pool.
Does 2291 NE 60th St have accessible units?
No, 2291 NE 60th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2291 NE 60th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2291 NE 60th St does not have units with dishwashers.
