224 23rd Ave E.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

224 23rd Ave E

224 23rd Ave E · No Longer Available
Location

224 23rd Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112
Stevens

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
**Unit 401.**

Beautiful top floor corner unit with outstanding Cascade and Lake Washington views. Brand new studio and 1 bath. Hardwood and tile floors. Secured building. Washer/dryer in unit. 10 minutes to downtown and UW. On bus line and close to light rail. On-street parking. Garbage and landscaping included. 85 walking score.

Terms: Reduced rent of $1350 thru August 2019--increasing to $1450 beginning 09/01/19. 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. Lease is until 8/31/2019 or 12 months. Garbage and landscaping included. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW Group.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 224 23rd Ave E have any available units?
224 23rd Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 224 23rd Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
224 23rd Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 23rd Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 224 23rd Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 224 23rd Ave E offer parking?
No, 224 23rd Ave E does not offer parking.
Does 224 23rd Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 224 23rd Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 23rd Ave E have a pool?
No, 224 23rd Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 224 23rd Ave E have accessible units?
No, 224 23rd Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 224 23rd Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 23rd Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 224 23rd Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 23rd Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.

