224 23rd Ave E.

**Unit 401.**



Beautiful top floor corner unit with outstanding Cascade and Lake Washington views. Brand new studio and 1 bath. Hardwood and tile floors. Secured building. Washer/dryer in unit. 10 minutes to downtown and UW. On bus line and close to light rail. On-street parking. Garbage and landscaping included. 85 walking score.



Terms: Reduced rent of $1350 thru August 2019--increasing to $1450 beginning 09/01/19. 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. Lease is until 8/31/2019 or 12 months. Garbage and landscaping included. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW Group.