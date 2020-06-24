All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2233 Minor AVE E Unit #C
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2233 Minor AVE E Unit #C

2233 Minor Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

2233 Minor Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Eastlake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
playground
LUXURY EASTLAKE TOWNHOME FOR RENT W HIGH END FINISHES & LAKE VIEWS! - *$3295/month rent plus utilities; Available NOW; Small dogs considered on a CBC basis*
*2 bed, 2 bath, 1 flex room, 1370 SF, Huge Rooftop Deck w/Views*
*First month's rent ($3295) and security deposit ($3295) due upon move in*
-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

This 2016 construction, luxury Eastlake town-home offers a great floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms spread out amongst 1370 SF with underfloor heating throughout. Home is in like-new condition, one block from Lake Union with high end finishes throughout and a very large rooftop deck with 180 degree views. Lowest level of home has flex room, laundry room, bedroom, full bathroom as well as backyard deck and patio. Beautiful black iron and wood stairs lead to each level of the home. Second level has luxury kitchen as well as a living room. There is also a Lake Union view deck just off of kitchen. Home has beautiful wood floors throughout main living areas and upper level bedroom. Gourmet kitchen has ample wood cabinets and storage, large quartz island, high end SS appliances, gas range, tile backsplash, wood floors, quartz countertops, and custom light fixtures. Kitchen, Dining and Living room create one great room with beautiful wood floors and large floor to ceiling windows with views of Lake Union. Third level of home has spacious master suite with wood floors and sweeping views of Lake Union. Luxury bathroom next to master with high end finishes and large tiled shower and dual vanities as well as walk-in closet. Top floor has amazing rooftop deck complete with wet bar, outdoor furniture as well as 180 degree views of Lake Union, Gas Works Park, and Seattle.

Home is located in a very nice, quiet Eastlake neighborhood right next to Lake Union, while still being within close distance to all Seattle has to offer. Area schools are highly ranked and are very close to the home. These include:
-Montlake Elementary
-Washington Middle School
-Garfield High School

There are also many amazing parks, food options, and entertainment nearby. These include:
-Lake Union, Lake Washington, Puget Sound, Union Bay, Elliot Bay, and Green Lake all very close.
-Washington Arboretum, Gas Works Park, Rogers Playground, Roanoke Park, Volunteer Park, Boren Park
-Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook, UW, Zillow & many other businesses nearby

This home has everything you could want! Text, Email, or Call Today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2764650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2233 Minor AVE E Unit #C have any available units?
2233 Minor AVE E Unit #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2233 Minor AVE E Unit #C have?
Some of 2233 Minor AVE E Unit #C's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2233 Minor AVE E Unit #C currently offering any rent specials?
2233 Minor AVE E Unit #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2233 Minor AVE E Unit #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 2233 Minor AVE E Unit #C is pet friendly.
Does 2233 Minor AVE E Unit #C offer parking?
No, 2233 Minor AVE E Unit #C does not offer parking.
Does 2233 Minor AVE E Unit #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2233 Minor AVE E Unit #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2233 Minor AVE E Unit #C have a pool?
No, 2233 Minor AVE E Unit #C does not have a pool.
Does 2233 Minor AVE E Unit #C have accessible units?
No, 2233 Minor AVE E Unit #C does not have accessible units.
Does 2233 Minor AVE E Unit #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 2233 Minor AVE E Unit #C does not have units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

