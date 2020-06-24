2233 Minor AVE E Unit #C

Amenities

LUXURY EASTLAKE TOWNHOME FOR RENT W HIGH END FINISHES & LAKE VIEWS! - *$3295/month rent plus utilities; Available NOW; Small dogs considered on a CBC basis*

*2 bed, 2 bath, 1 flex room, 1370 SF, Huge Rooftop Deck w/Views*

*First month's rent ($3295) and security deposit ($3295) due upon move in*

-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



This 2016 construction, luxury Eastlake town-home offers a great floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms spread out amongst 1370 SF with underfloor heating throughout. Home is in like-new condition, one block from Lake Union with high end finishes throughout and a very large rooftop deck with 180 degree views. Lowest level of home has flex room, laundry room, bedroom, full bathroom as well as backyard deck and patio. Beautiful black iron and wood stairs lead to each level of the home. Second level has luxury kitchen as well as a living room. There is also a Lake Union view deck just off of kitchen. Home has beautiful wood floors throughout main living areas and upper level bedroom. Gourmet kitchen has ample wood cabinets and storage, large quartz island, high end SS appliances, gas range, tile backsplash, wood floors, quartz countertops, and custom light fixtures. Kitchen, Dining and Living room create one great room with beautiful wood floors and large floor to ceiling windows with views of Lake Union. Third level of home has spacious master suite with wood floors and sweeping views of Lake Union. Luxury bathroom next to master with high end finishes and large tiled shower and dual vanities as well as walk-in closet. Top floor has amazing rooftop deck complete with wet bar, outdoor furniture as well as 180 degree views of Lake Union, Gas Works Park, and Seattle.



Home is located in a very nice, quiet Eastlake neighborhood right next to Lake Union, while still being within close distance to all Seattle has to offer. Area schools are highly ranked and are very close to the home. These include:

-Montlake Elementary

-Washington Middle School

-Garfield High School



There are also many amazing parks, food options, and entertainment nearby. These include:

-Lake Union, Lake Washington, Puget Sound, Union Bay, Elliot Bay, and Green Lake all very close.

-Washington Arboretum, Gas Works Park, Rogers Playground, Roanoke Park, Volunteer Park, Boren Park

-Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook, UW, Zillow & many other businesses nearby



This home has everything you could want! Text, Email, or Call Today!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2764650)