Last updated November 17 2019 at 10:55 AM

2214 Thorndyke Ave W

2214 Thorndyke Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

2214 Thorndyke Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Interbay

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Modern 4 Bedroom Magnolia Townhouse - Beautiful stand alone 4 bedroom townhouse conveniently located in Magnolia neighborhood. Built in 2016 and close enough to bike or transit to Expedia, SLU and downtown Seattle. Gorgeous warm hardwood floors throughout the open concept design. Two good sized bedrooms and full bath on the entry level. Top of the line kitchen with gas range and island seating transitions you into the living area with gas fireplace. AC throughout the home.

Non stop views of downtown Seattle and Puget Sound wait for you on the spacious rooftop deck. Home also has dedicated parking spot as well as off street parking available. Excellent location to brand new Magnolia Elementary.

Available September 27th.
No Pets
No Smoking
12 month lease

***Please contact Eric at 425-835-2406 to view***

(RLNE5156834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2214 Thorndyke Ave W have any available units?
2214 Thorndyke Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2214 Thorndyke Ave W have?
Some of 2214 Thorndyke Ave W's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2214 Thorndyke Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
2214 Thorndyke Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 Thorndyke Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2214 Thorndyke Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 2214 Thorndyke Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 2214 Thorndyke Ave W offers parking.
Does 2214 Thorndyke Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2214 Thorndyke Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 Thorndyke Ave W have a pool?
No, 2214 Thorndyke Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 2214 Thorndyke Ave W have accessible units?
No, 2214 Thorndyke Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 2214 Thorndyke Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2214 Thorndyke Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
