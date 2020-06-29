2214 Thorndyke Ave W

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Modern 4 Bedroom Magnolia Townhouse - Beautiful stand alone 4 bedroom townhouse conveniently located in Magnolia neighborhood. Built in 2016 and close enough to bike or transit to Expedia, SLU and downtown Seattle. Gorgeous warm hardwood floors throughout the open concept design. Two good sized bedrooms and full bath on the entry level. Top of the line kitchen with gas range and island seating transitions you into the living area with gas fireplace. AC throughout the home.



Non stop views of downtown Seattle and Puget Sound wait for you on the spacious rooftop deck. Home also has dedicated parking spot as well as off street parking available. Excellent location to brand new Magnolia Elementary.



Available September 27th.

No Pets

No Smoking

12 month lease



***Please contact Eric at 425-835-2406 to view***



(RLNE5156834)