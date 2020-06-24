22 John St Unit 24

All apartments in Seattle
Location

22 John Street, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Unfurnished 500 square foot condo unit in the Lower Queen Anne neighborhood in Seattle, Washington. It has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and street parking for your vehicles. With excellent walk, transit, and bike scores, this location is rated as a walkers paradise with excellent transit and is very bikeable. This means that daily errands do not require a car as they can easily be accomplished on foot and even more efficiently on a bike thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes and public transportation in this area is convenient for most trips. The unit itself boasts hardwood floors throughout and radiator heating for climate control. The lovely kitchen consists of wooden cabinetry for storage, stainless steel appliances, and glossy granite counters. The bedroom is wide, very well-lit thanks to a tall window that allows ample sunlight to enter, and features plenty of closet storage space for your belongings. For your laundry needs, shared washers and dryers are provided. Unfortunately no pets are allowed on the property.

Walk score: 85
Transit score: 78
Bike score: 77

Nearby parks:
South Fountain Lawn, Olympic Sculpture Park and Myrtle Edwards Park

Nearby Schools:
Hay Elementary School - 0.91 miles, 9/10
The Center School - 0.38 miles, 9/10
Mcclure Middle School - 1.17 miles, 7/10
Special Education Service School - 0.53 miles, unrated

Bus lines:
D Line - 0.0 miles
2 - 0.0 miles
1 - 0.0 miles
13 - 0.0 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4707949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 John St Unit 24 have any available units?
22 John St Unit 24 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 John St Unit 24 have?
Some of 22 John St Unit 24's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 John St Unit 24 currently offering any rent specials?
22 John St Unit 24 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 John St Unit 24 pet-friendly?
No, 22 John St Unit 24 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 22 John St Unit 24 offer parking?
No, 22 John St Unit 24 does not offer parking.
Does 22 John St Unit 24 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 John St Unit 24 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 John St Unit 24 have a pool?
No, 22 John St Unit 24 does not have a pool.
Does 22 John St Unit 24 have accessible units?
No, 22 John St Unit 24 does not have accessible units.
Does 22 John St Unit 24 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 John St Unit 24 has units with dishwashers.
