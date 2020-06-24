22 John St Unit 24

Amenities

Unfurnished 500 square foot condo unit in the Lower Queen Anne neighborhood in Seattle, Washington. It has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and street parking for your vehicles. With excellent walk, transit, and bike scores, this location is rated as a walkers paradise with excellent transit and is very bikeable. This means that daily errands do not require a car as they can easily be accomplished on foot and even more efficiently on a bike thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes and public transportation in this area is convenient for most trips. The unit itself boasts hardwood floors throughout and radiator heating for climate control. The lovely kitchen consists of wooden cabinetry for storage, stainless steel appliances, and glossy granite counters. The bedroom is wide, very well-lit thanks to a tall window that allows ample sunlight to enter, and features plenty of closet storage space for your belongings. For your laundry needs, shared washers and dryers are provided. Unfortunately no pets are allowed on the property.



Walk score: 85

Transit score: 78

Bike score: 77



Nearby parks:

South Fountain Lawn, Olympic Sculpture Park and Myrtle Edwards Park



Nearby Schools:

Hay Elementary School - 0.91 miles, 9/10

The Center School - 0.38 miles, 9/10

Mcclure Middle School - 1.17 miles, 7/10

Special Education Service School - 0.53 miles, unrated



Bus lines:

D Line - 0.0 miles

2 - 0.0 miles

1 - 0.0 miles

13 - 0.0 miles



No Pets Allowed



