2174 N 128th St

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Beds/ 3 Baths House in Haller Lake! - Welcome to this bright and spacious Haller Lake home! Minutes to Northgate Mall, light rail station, NW Hospital, Lakeside School and I-5 with quietness.



-Approximately 2040 sqft

-Main floor features formal living and dining, 3 bedrooms w/ master bath, 2nd full bath, and kitchen.

-Lovely family room in lower level w/wet bar and 3/4 bath. (JETTED TUB AT LOWER FLOOR DOESN'T WORK)

-Large 2 car garage with shop. Off street RV parking.



This is a definite MUST SEE!!

1st/ Deposit/ Last (Last month rent can be spread out with good credit).

Please email zliang@wpirealestate.com or call at 425-243-6371 for more information.



Offered by WPI Real Estate Services.



(RLNE4530016)