Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:58 PM

2174 N 128th St

2174 North 128th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2174 North 128th Street, Seattle, WA 98133
Haller Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Beds/ 3 Baths House in Haller Lake! - Welcome to this bright and spacious Haller Lake home! Minutes to Northgate Mall, light rail station, NW Hospital, Lakeside School and I-5 with quietness.

-Approximately 2040 sqft
-Main floor features formal living and dining, 3 bedrooms w/ master bath, 2nd full bath, and kitchen.
-Lovely family room in lower level w/wet bar and 3/4 bath. (JETTED TUB AT LOWER FLOOR DOESN'T WORK)
-Large 2 car garage with shop. Off street RV parking.

This is a definite MUST SEE!!
1st/ Deposit/ Last (Last month rent can be spread out with good credit).
Please email zliang@wpirealestate.com or call at 425-243-6371 for more information.

Offered by WPI Real Estate Services.

(RLNE4530016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2174 N 128th St have any available units?
2174 N 128th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 2174 N 128th St currently offering any rent specials?
2174 N 128th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2174 N 128th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2174 N 128th St is pet friendly.
Does 2174 N 128th St offer parking?
Yes, 2174 N 128th St offers parking.
Does 2174 N 128th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2174 N 128th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2174 N 128th St have a pool?
No, 2174 N 128th St does not have a pool.
Does 2174 N 128th St have accessible units?
No, 2174 N 128th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2174 N 128th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2174 N 128th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2174 N 128th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2174 N 128th St does not have units with air conditioning.

