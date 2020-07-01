All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:27 PM

215 East Newton Street

215 East Newton Street · No Longer Available
Location

215 East Newton Street, Seattle, WA 98102
Eastlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This townhome has beautiful views of Lake Union, the skyline, Space Needle, and more. Bus lines only two blocks away. EASY I-5 access north or south. Walkable to restaurant, bars and markets. This home has more than location and views though. There are two big bedrooms and two full baths on separate floors. On the upper floor, you have the kitchen and living space on hardwood floors with gas fireplce entering to balcony. The kitchen has granite countertops, all appliances and your own washer/dryer. This great entertainment home, with surround sound speakers, security system, and the unit is energy efficient, central gas heating/ air conditioning system Tandem Parking for two cars included. Make your appointment to see this great home today. Contact Michael Hughes with Seattle Rental Group 206-419-2660 michael@seattlerentalgroup.com

Terms: One year lease preferred

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 East Newton Street have any available units?
215 East Newton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 East Newton Street have?
Some of 215 East Newton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 East Newton Street currently offering any rent specials?
215 East Newton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 East Newton Street pet-friendly?
No, 215 East Newton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 215 East Newton Street offer parking?
Yes, 215 East Newton Street offers parking.
Does 215 East Newton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 East Newton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 East Newton Street have a pool?
No, 215 East Newton Street does not have a pool.
Does 215 East Newton Street have accessible units?
No, 215 East Newton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 215 East Newton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 East Newton Street has units with dishwashers.

