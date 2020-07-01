215 East Newton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking

This townhome has beautiful views of Lake Union, the skyline, Space Needle, and more. Bus lines only two blocks away. EASY I-5 access north or south. Walkable to restaurant, bars and markets. This home has more than location and views though. There are two big bedrooms and two full baths on separate floors. On the upper floor, you have the kitchen and living space on hardwood floors with gas fireplce entering to balcony. The kitchen has granite countertops, all appliances and your own washer/dryer. This great entertainment home, with surround sound speakers, security system, and the unit is energy efficient, central gas heating/ air conditioning system Tandem Parking for two cars included. Make your appointment to see this great home today. Contact Michael Hughes with Seattle Rental Group 206-419-2660 michael@seattlerentalgroup.com



Terms: One year lease preferred