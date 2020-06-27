2121 Waverly Pl N

Amenities

Open house section: 1) Aug 7, 6PM - 8PM 2) Aug 24, time window TBD. Due to the amount of interests, no individual visit will be scheduled.



Modern townhouse built in late 2014. Located on desirable east side of Queen Anne w/ views of Lake Union & Downtown. Main level offers an open great room concept w/ lots of natural light. Chef's kitchen features sleek modern cabinets, slab quartz counters & high end stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors thru-out! Master suite w/ walk-out deck. Enjoy sweeping views from the private roof top deck and living room. Attached garage + convenient location to South Lake Union/Downtown/Fremont/QueenAnne/Wallingford/U-District.



0) Walking distance to Amazon, Google, Facebook, Tableau, Adobe and future Apple offices

1) Stunning views of Lake Union, Mt.Rainier, Seattle downtown and Gas Work Park

2) Perfect view for July 4th Fireworks

3) Great school district

4) Walking distance to South Lake Union and Fremont, walk score 80

5) 4 bus routes: 62, 40, 5, E line in 5-min walk

6) 1-min walk to grocery store

7) 3-min walk to Lake Union

8) bike route

9) Easy access to Hwy 99 and I-5

10) Garage parking plus free street parking

11) No sharing wall



