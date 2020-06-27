All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 11 2019 at 7:14 AM

2121 Waverly Pl N

2121 Waverly Pl N · No Longer Available
Location

2121 Waverly Pl N, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Open house section: 1) Aug 7, 6PM - 8PM 2) Aug 24, time window TBD. Due to the amount of interests, no individual visit will be scheduled.

Modern townhouse built in late 2014. Located on desirable east side of Queen Anne w/ views of Lake Union & Downtown. Main level offers an open great room concept w/ lots of natural light. Chef's kitchen features sleek modern cabinets, slab quartz counters & high end stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors thru-out! Master suite w/ walk-out deck. Enjoy sweeping views from the private roof top deck and living room. Attached garage + convenient location to South Lake Union/Downtown/Fremont/QueenAnne/Wallingford/U-District.

0) Walking distance to Amazon, Google, Facebook, Tableau, Adobe and future Apple offices
1) Stunning views of Lake Union, Mt.Rainier, Seattle downtown and Gas Work Park
2) Perfect view for July 4th Fireworks
3) Great school district
4) Walking distance to South Lake Union and Fremont, walk score 80
5) 4 bus routes: 62, 40, 5, E line in 5-min walk
6) 1-min walk to grocery store
7) 3-min walk to Lake Union
8) bike route
9) Easy access to Hwy 99 and I-5
10) Garage parking plus free street parking
11) No sharing wall

Open house section:

1) Aug 7, 6PM - 8PM
2) Aug 24, time window TBD.
Due to the amount of interests, no individual visit will be scheduled.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 Waverly Pl N have any available units?
2121 Waverly Pl N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2121 Waverly Pl N have?
Some of 2121 Waverly Pl N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 Waverly Pl N currently offering any rent specials?
2121 Waverly Pl N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 Waverly Pl N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2121 Waverly Pl N is pet friendly.
Does 2121 Waverly Pl N offer parking?
Yes, 2121 Waverly Pl N offers parking.
Does 2121 Waverly Pl N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2121 Waverly Pl N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 Waverly Pl N have a pool?
No, 2121 Waverly Pl N does not have a pool.
Does 2121 Waverly Pl N have accessible units?
No, 2121 Waverly Pl N does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 Waverly Pl N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2121 Waverly Pl N has units with dishwashers.
