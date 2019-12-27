2117 Northeast 82nd Street

Amenities

What a location! This Ravenna home close to the City offers stylish light-filled interiors, a huge grassy lawn, and an impressive kitchen with above average stainless steel appliances. 3 bedrooms in all; two are on the main floor for an easy lifestyle. A formal living room and dining room plus a family room on the main, provide plenty of space for hobbies, conversation and activities. >12-months lease or 24-month lease > credit check at $38.95 per person > require most recent paycheck stubs > require most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria > need last year's W-2 > first month's rent + $2000 deposit + $300 pet deposit for each pet, but has to be less than 20 lbs and non dangerous breed > tenants to pay for all utilities > no smoking unit > require renter's insurance