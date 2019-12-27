All apartments in Seattle
2117 Northeast 82nd Street

2117 Northeast 82nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2117 Northeast 82nd Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Ravenna

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
What a location! This Ravenna home close to the City offers stylish light-filled interiors, a huge grassy lawn, and an impressive kitchen with above average stainless steel appliances. 3 bedrooms in all; two are on the main floor for an easy lifestyle. A formal living room and dining room plus a family room on the main, provide plenty of space for hobbies, conversation and activities. >12-months lease or 24-month lease > credit check at $38.95 per person > require most recent paycheck stubs > require most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria > need last year's W-2 > first month's rent + $2000 deposit + $300 pet deposit for each pet, but has to be less than 20 lbs and non dangerous breed > tenants to pay for all utilities > no smoking unit > require renter's insurance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2117 Northeast 82nd Street have any available units?
2117 Northeast 82nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 2117 Northeast 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2117 Northeast 82nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 Northeast 82nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2117 Northeast 82nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 2117 Northeast 82nd Street offer parking?
No, 2117 Northeast 82nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 2117 Northeast 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2117 Northeast 82nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 Northeast 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 2117 Northeast 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2117 Northeast 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 2117 Northeast 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 Northeast 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2117 Northeast 82nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2117 Northeast 82nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2117 Northeast 82nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
