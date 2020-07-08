All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 4 2019 at 4:25 PM

2109 B 15 Ave S

2109 15th Ave S
Location

2109 15th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e7ba9d7072 ---- Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/e7ba9d7072 Come check out this remarkable northwest contemporary townhome has three stories.The bedroom on the first floor has built in Murphy bed and bathroom. It also has a door that leads into the private yard. There are two more bedrooms on the third floor with a shared bathroom. In the living room it has a juliet balcony bringing in plenty of natural and a nice breeze in the Summer time. It has vaulted ceilings, giving it a spacious feel. Lots of high end finishes, including gas stove, exquisite tile work and finishes, stainless steel appliances, and new front loaded washer and dryer. A private yard that is ideal for relax or entertaining guests. Your parking is directly in front of the unit. The best of this place is the location! It is 3 blocks away from Link Light Rail. It is very close to downtown. Easy freeway access to I-5 and I-90, while very quiet because it is off the main street. Lots of restaurants and grocery stores within 10-minute distance. It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too. Dryer Washer

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 B 15 Ave S have any available units?
2109 B 15 Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2109 B 15 Ave S have?
Some of 2109 B 15 Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 B 15 Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2109 B 15 Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 B 15 Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2109 B 15 Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 2109 B 15 Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 2109 B 15 Ave S offers parking.
Does 2109 B 15 Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2109 B 15 Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 B 15 Ave S have a pool?
No, 2109 B 15 Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2109 B 15 Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2109 B 15 Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 B 15 Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2109 B 15 Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
