2109 B 15 Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e7ba9d7072 ---- Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/e7ba9d7072 Come check out this remarkable northwest contemporary townhome has three stories.The bedroom on the first floor has built in Murphy bed and bathroom. It also has a door that leads into the private yard. There are two more bedrooms on the third floor with a shared bathroom. In the living room it has a juliet balcony bringing in plenty of natural and a nice breeze in the Summer time. It has vaulted ceilings, giving it a spacious feel. Lots of high end finishes, including gas stove, exquisite tile work and finishes, stainless steel appliances, and new front loaded washer and dryer. A private yard that is ideal for relax or entertaining guests. Your parking is directly in front of the unit. The best of this place is the location! It is 3 blocks away from Link Light Rail. It is very close to downtown. Easy freeway access to I-5 and I-90, while very quiet because it is off the main street. Lots of restaurants and grocery stores within 10-minute distance. It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too. Dryer Washer