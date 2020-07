Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors internet access

This is a charming one story brick building from the 1940's in a neighborhood of houses on the corner of N 53rd ST. and Meridian Ave N. Adorable and clean studio apartment with hardwood floor. 2100 N 53rd St. Apt F. $1150 rent, $1000 deposit. No smoking, no pets. Call Jack @206-724-0301 for info or to see.



Terms: One year lease.