Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM

210 Boylston Ave E. #305

210 Boylston Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

210 Boylston Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
395- CAPITAL HILL CONDO - NEWLY REMODELED - You won't believe it until you see it. This modern remodeled 2 bed 2 bath condo is a gem you won't want to pass on. New paint and luxury vinyl plank throughout. Stainless appliances, elegant light fixtures and a partial view on the clearer days. Comes with one assigned parking stall in secure gated garage. Enjoy walking to all your favorite iconic hot spots on Capital Hill, including Dicks Drive-In, Cal Anderson park and many more. Minutes from I-5 access.

Water/Sewer/Garbage Inc.

No Pets Please!

Call for showing today 253-765-5720 or email marissa@zaran.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5438759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Boylston Ave E. #305 have any available units?
210 Boylston Ave E. #305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Boylston Ave E. #305 have?
Some of 210 Boylston Ave E. #305's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Boylston Ave E. #305 currently offering any rent specials?
210 Boylston Ave E. #305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Boylston Ave E. #305 pet-friendly?
No, 210 Boylston Ave E. #305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 210 Boylston Ave E. #305 offer parking?
Yes, 210 Boylston Ave E. #305 offers parking.
Does 210 Boylston Ave E. #305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 Boylston Ave E. #305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Boylston Ave E. #305 have a pool?
No, 210 Boylston Ave E. #305 does not have a pool.
Does 210 Boylston Ave E. #305 have accessible units?
No, 210 Boylston Ave E. #305 does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Boylston Ave E. #305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Boylston Ave E. #305 does not have units with dishwashers.
