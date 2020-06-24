2061 NE 73rd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 Bedroom Ravenna Bungalow! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/83892ed018



Come check out this light filled home in the highly sought out Ravenna neighborhood. Beautiful deck through the french doors! Lovely yard with storage shed. 2 bed & full bath on main level. Fully finished basement with 3rd bedroom, den and 3/4 bath. Office and laundry on lower level. Plenty of street parking available. This house is a must see!



The best part about this home is that PCC & Whole Foods that is less than 5 minutes away. You also have Green Lake Park just minutes away. Many restaurants right on Green Lake Way. Easy Access to I5 North & South.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



(RLNE4723072)