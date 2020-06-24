All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2061 NE 73rd St

2061 Northeast 73rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2061 Northeast 73rd Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Ravenna

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 Bedroom Ravenna Bungalow! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/83892ed018

Come check out this light filled home in the highly sought out Ravenna neighborhood. Beautiful deck through the french doors! Lovely yard with storage shed. 2 bed & full bath on main level. Fully finished basement with 3rd bedroom, den and 3/4 bath. Office and laundry on lower level. Plenty of street parking available. This house is a must see!

The best part about this home is that PCC & Whole Foods that is less than 5 minutes away. You also have Green Lake Park just minutes away. Many restaurants right on Green Lake Way. Easy Access to I5 North & South.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE4723072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2061 NE 73rd St have any available units?
2061 NE 73rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 2061 NE 73rd St currently offering any rent specials?
2061 NE 73rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2061 NE 73rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2061 NE 73rd St is pet friendly.
Does 2061 NE 73rd St offer parking?
No, 2061 NE 73rd St does not offer parking.
Does 2061 NE 73rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2061 NE 73rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2061 NE 73rd St have a pool?
No, 2061 NE 73rd St does not have a pool.
Does 2061 NE 73rd St have accessible units?
No, 2061 NE 73rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 2061 NE 73rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2061 NE 73rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2061 NE 73rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2061 NE 73rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
