All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2038 Yale ave E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2038 Yale ave E
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:36 PM

2038 Yale ave E

2038 Yale Avenue East · (206) 200-1553
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Eastlake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2038 Yale Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Eastlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 362 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available now! Charming South Lake Union condo with tons of Charm. This home is complete with hardwood floors, in unit Washer and Dryer and remodeled bathroom. Beautifully updated kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and newer cabinets. 12-month lease term minimum. Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional pet rent of $50 per pet per month. Security deposit equals one months rent. Water, Sewer and Garbage utilities are $60 a month. Proof of renters insurance in the amount of $300k liability is due prior to move-in. Applications are online at www.SeattleRentalGroup.com/application

Terms: 12 month lease term minimum

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2038 Yale ave E have any available units?
2038 Yale ave E has a unit available for $1,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2038 Yale ave E have?
Some of 2038 Yale ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2038 Yale ave E currently offering any rent specials?
2038 Yale ave E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2038 Yale ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 2038 Yale ave E is pet friendly.
Does 2038 Yale ave E offer parking?
No, 2038 Yale ave E does not offer parking.
Does 2038 Yale ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2038 Yale ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2038 Yale ave E have a pool?
No, 2038 Yale ave E does not have a pool.
Does 2038 Yale ave E have accessible units?
No, 2038 Yale ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 2038 Yale ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2038 Yale ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2038 Yale ave E?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kavela Apartments
845 NE 66th St
Seattle, WA 98115
Sundodger
4218 Roosevelt Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
Three20
320 E Pine St
Seattle, WA 98122
10 Clay
10 Clay St
Seattle, WA 98121
2400 Boston
2400 East Boston Street
Seattle, WA 98112
The Pearl Apartments
1530 15th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Stream Dexios
1600 Dexter Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Nine and Pine Apartments
1601 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity