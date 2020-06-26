2038 NE 123rd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill internet access pet friendly

Quiet 2 bedroom house 15 minutes from downtown - Property Id: 51508



Looking for a quiet escape close to downtown? Come see our lovely two bed, one bath house in the Victory Heights neighborhood of north Seattle, close to the Northgate mall and a short drive, bike or bus-ride (41) downtown.



Hardwood floors, large windows let in plenty of natural light while looking out into mature cedar and maple trees, quiet neighborhood close to everything. New dishwasher and a huge covered balcony perfect for BBQs all year round, + high speed internet.



Owners live in the basement mother-in-law suite. It is soundproofed with a separate entrance in the backyard with locking doors between your space and theirs, the only shared space is the utilities room for the washer/dryer. Owners have a cat and dog (both very friendly and quiet) who might ask you to pet their heads while you do laundry, but will otherwise be out of your way. Owners maintain the yard.



Pets considered on a case-by-case basis.



