All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2038 NE 123rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2038 NE 123rd St
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

2038 NE 123rd St

2038 Northeast 123rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2038 Northeast 123rd Street, Seattle, WA 98125
Victory Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
pet friendly
Quiet 2 bedroom house 15 minutes from downtown - Property Id: 51508

Looking for a quiet escape close to downtown? Come see our lovely two bed, one bath house in the Victory Heights neighborhood of north Seattle, close to the Northgate mall and a short drive, bike or bus-ride (41) downtown.

Hardwood floors, large windows let in plenty of natural light while looking out into mature cedar and maple trees, quiet neighborhood close to everything. New dishwasher and a huge covered balcony perfect for BBQs all year round, + high speed internet.

Owners live in the basement mother-in-law suite. It is soundproofed with a separate entrance in the backyard with locking doors between your space and theirs, the only shared space is the utilities room for the washer/dryer. Owners have a cat and dog (both very friendly and quiet) who might ask you to pet their heads while you do laundry, but will otherwise be out of your way. Owners maintain the yard.

Pets considered on a case-by-case basis.

Applicant screening requirements found here: http://bit.ly/2sGt8UN
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/51508
Property Id 51508

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4970396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2038 NE 123rd St have any available units?
2038 NE 123rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2038 NE 123rd St have?
Some of 2038 NE 123rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2038 NE 123rd St currently offering any rent specials?
2038 NE 123rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2038 NE 123rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2038 NE 123rd St is pet friendly.
Does 2038 NE 123rd St offer parking?
No, 2038 NE 123rd St does not offer parking.
Does 2038 NE 123rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2038 NE 123rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2038 NE 123rd St have a pool?
No, 2038 NE 123rd St does not have a pool.
Does 2038 NE 123rd St have accessible units?
No, 2038 NE 123rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 2038 NE 123rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2038 NE 123rd St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vantage Park Apartments
1011 E Terrace St
Seattle, WA 98122
LaVie at Queen Anne Apartments
229 Queen Anne Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Sequel
1900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Saxonia
303 & 307 West Olympic Place
Seattle, WA 98119
Taylor Creek Apartments
7050 S 116th Pl
Seattle, WA 98101
Mark on 8th
285 8th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
CREW APARTMENTS
8228 Green Lake Drive North
Seattle, WA 98103
Gordon Apartments
527 1st Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University