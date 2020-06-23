2022 Taylor Ave

Amenities

High above everything on the easterly bluff with views morning and night; 3 floors looking to the Cascades, Lakes Union and Washington, the Canal, the University, downtown, the Needle, and in July the fireworks and December Christmas ship parade. beautifully restored executive home with formal living & dining room, media, sun room, wine grotto, great bathrooms with heated tile floors, large bedrooms, built ins, laundry room near bedrooms; the top floor makes for a great office or guest suite with roof top deck, gas fireplace and views everywhere including the space needle. cooks kitchen including the water spiket at the gas range, modern hood, stainless appliances, eating bar, mudroom and so much more detail; youll love living here. garage large enough for storage, tandem parking, built in stereo and vacuum system, heated bathroom floors, on demand hot water, radiant gas fired heat, gas fireplaces. resident pays 50.00 per person wsg share. unfurnished. prefer a year lease.