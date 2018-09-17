All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2000 Alaskan Way #444.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2000 Alaskan Way #444
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2000 Alaskan Way #444

2000 Alaskan Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Waterfront
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2000 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98101
Waterfront

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Application Pending! Move in Special! $500 off First Months Rent/Move In Costs! - This amazing condo offered by T-Square Properties has 1 bed and 1 bath, with partial water view! Come home to fabulous Seattle views and enjoy all the amenities this home has to offer! The gas fireplace provides the warmth and atmosphere you will love! The updated kitchen is complete with a gas cook top and oven! Great space, and tons of light. Enjoy the security knowing you're being taken care of here. 24 hour on site security, as well as concierge office, fitness room, and access to roof top deck great for BBQs with family and friends. Monthly flat rate utility charge of $100 for water, sewer, garbage, and gas. Come see your new home Today!

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1875

HOA may have separate / other costs associated with elevator use on move-in day.

PET POLICY: No Pets

LEASE TERM: 12 Months

Monthly flat rate utility charge of $100 for water, sewer, garbage, and gas.

YEAR BUILT: 1998

SQFT: 719

COUNTY: King County

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Seattle

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3820182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Alaskan Way #444 have any available units?
2000 Alaskan Way #444 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 Alaskan Way #444 have?
Some of 2000 Alaskan Way #444's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 Alaskan Way #444 currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Alaskan Way #444 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Alaskan Way #444 pet-friendly?
No, 2000 Alaskan Way #444 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2000 Alaskan Way #444 offer parking?
Yes, 2000 Alaskan Way #444 does offer parking.
Does 2000 Alaskan Way #444 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2000 Alaskan Way #444 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Alaskan Way #444 have a pool?
No, 2000 Alaskan Way #444 does not have a pool.
Does 2000 Alaskan Way #444 have accessible units?
No, 2000 Alaskan Way #444 does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Alaskan Way #444 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2000 Alaskan Way #444 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Publix / Historic
504 5th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98104
Union Park Apartments
1310 Minor Avenue
Seattle, WA 98101
AMLI South Lake Union
1260 Republican St
Seattle, WA 98109
Hollywood Lofts
127 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Vantage Park Apartments
1011 E Terrace St
Seattle, WA 98122
Green Lake Village
427 NE 72nd St
Seattle, WA 98115
St. Theodore on Roosevelt
6410 9th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Harlow Heights
4351 15th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98108

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University