2000 Alaskan Way #444

Application Pending! Move in Special! $500 off First Months Rent/Move In Costs! - This amazing condo offered by T-Square Properties has 1 bed and 1 bath, with partial water view! Come home to fabulous Seattle views and enjoy all the amenities this home has to offer! The gas fireplace provides the warmth and atmosphere you will love! The updated kitchen is complete with a gas cook top and oven! Great space, and tons of light. Enjoy the security knowing you're being taken care of here. 24 hour on site security, as well as concierge office, fitness room, and access to roof top deck great for BBQs with family and friends. Monthly flat rate utility charge of $100 for water, sewer, garbage, and gas. Come see your new home Today!



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $1875



HOA may have separate / other costs associated with elevator use on move-in day.



PET POLICY: No Pets



LEASE TERM: 12 Months



Monthly flat rate utility charge of $100 for water, sewer, garbage, and gas.



YEAR BUILT: 1998



SQFT: 719



COUNTY: King County



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Seattle



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



