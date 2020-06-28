All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:15 AM

20 Smith Street

20 Smith Street · No Longer Available
Location

20 Smith Street, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
20 Smith Street Available 10/01/19 Beautiful 4 bed /2 bath house in Queen Anne! - Beautiful 4 bed /2 bath house in Queen Anne!

Easy access to Queen Anne's parks, retail shops & restaurants

-Approximately 2380 sqft
-Spacious,light-filled living and dining rooms with newly refinished hardwood floors with walnut inlay
-Huge country kitchen leading to pantry, mudroom and deck
-Newer furnace, electrical, plumbing, & fully finished basement
-Fenced Backyard ideal for entertaining.
-Minutes to downtown.

This is a must see!

Please email zliang@wpirealestate.com or call at 425-243-6371 for more information.

Offered by WPI Real Estate.

(RLNE5119548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Smith Street have any available units?
20 Smith Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 20 Smith Street currently offering any rent specials?
20 Smith Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Smith Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Smith Street is pet friendly.
Does 20 Smith Street offer parking?
No, 20 Smith Street does not offer parking.
Does 20 Smith Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Smith Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Smith Street have a pool?
No, 20 Smith Street does not have a pool.
Does 20 Smith Street have accessible units?
No, 20 Smith Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Smith Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Smith Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Smith Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Smith Street does not have units with air conditioning.
