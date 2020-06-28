Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

20 Smith Street Available 10/01/19 Beautiful 4 bed /2 bath house in Queen Anne! - Beautiful 4 bed /2 bath house in Queen Anne!



Easy access to Queen Anne's parks, retail shops & restaurants



-Approximately 2380 sqft

-Spacious,light-filled living and dining rooms with newly refinished hardwood floors with walnut inlay

-Huge country kitchen leading to pantry, mudroom and deck

-Newer furnace, electrical, plumbing, & fully finished basement

-Fenced Backyard ideal for entertaining.

-Minutes to downtown.



This is a must see!



Please email zliang@wpirealestate.com or call at 425-243-6371 for more information.



Offered by WPI Real Estate.



(RLNE5119548)