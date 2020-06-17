Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities conference room clubhouse courtyard gym parking bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub

1950 Alaskan Way #136 Available 07/01/20 Make everyday a VACATION! Welcome home to your beautiful A/C, high-ceiling Waterfront condo with a stunning view of the Puget Sound. Water/Sewer/Garbage is Included! - Tastefully updated waterfront 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1,547 square foot condo. This home features a 600-square feet private deck facing the Puget Sound waterfront. You'll be minutes away from the Seattle Great Wheel, steps away from the Seattle Aquarium, Pike Place Market and more.



This stunning home has 9-foot tall ceilings, windows with a view of the Puget Sound and the Great Wheel, open kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, hardwood floors, carpet. The master bedroom comes with a 5-piece suite and plenty of closet space. Additional assigned on-site storage and 2 assigned garage parking spots are included in the rent. Amenities include a rooftop view of the Puget Sounds, fitness center, conference rooms, courtyard, spa and club room. Just steps to restaurants, walking/bike trails, Pike's Market & Seattle's exciting waterfront park.



Guest Suites are also offered: $100 for 1-3 nights (B52/B55 space for parking for the guest suites) (non-peak season- 6 nights/per month) (peak season- 6 nights/per year) - must check with Owner first.



RENTER'S INSURANCE IS REQUIRED. COPY IS DUE AT SIGNING!



TERMS: First month's rent and security deposit due at move in. No smoking and NO PETS. Application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com with $40 per adult screening fee. Tenant is responsible to pay a one-time payment of $400 non-refundable fee paid to the Condo Association.



**Please note that if you apply online, the $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call me to schedule a showing.



Application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com



TENANT OCCUPIED: Available for showings starting July 1.

Please call Shelly Tarica at (206) 914-4447 or starica@wpmsouth.com for availability and to schedule an appointment to view.



Shelly Tarica

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C.

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Direct Phone: 253-638-9811

starica@wpmsouth.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3700073)