All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1950 Alaskan Way #136.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1950 Alaskan Way #136
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1950 Alaskan Way #136

1950 Alaskan Way · (206) 914-4447 ext. 240
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Waterfront
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1950 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98101
Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1950 Alaskan Way #136 · Avail. Jul 1

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1547 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
1950 Alaskan Way #136 Available 07/01/20 Make everyday a VACATION! Welcome home to your beautiful A/C, high-ceiling Waterfront condo with a stunning view of the Puget Sound. Water/Sewer/Garbage is Included! - Tastefully updated waterfront 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1,547 square foot condo. This home features a 600-square feet private deck facing the Puget Sound waterfront. You'll be minutes away from the Seattle Great Wheel, steps away from the Seattle Aquarium, Pike Place Market and more.

This stunning home has 9-foot tall ceilings, windows with a view of the Puget Sound and the Great Wheel, open kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, hardwood floors, carpet. The master bedroom comes with a 5-piece suite and plenty of closet space. Additional assigned on-site storage and 2 assigned garage parking spots are included in the rent. Amenities include a rooftop view of the Puget Sounds, fitness center, conference rooms, courtyard, spa and club room. Just steps to restaurants, walking/bike trails, Pike's Market & Seattle's exciting waterfront park.

Guest Suites are also offered: $100 for 1-3 nights (B52/B55 space for parking for the guest suites) (non-peak season- 6 nights/per month) (peak season- 6 nights/per year) - must check with Owner first.

RENTER'S INSURANCE IS REQUIRED. COPY IS DUE AT SIGNING!

TERMS: First month's rent and security deposit due at move in. No smoking and NO PETS. Application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com with $40 per adult screening fee. Tenant is responsible to pay a one-time payment of $400 non-refundable fee paid to the Condo Association.

**Please note that if you apply online, the $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call me to schedule a showing.

Application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com

TENANT OCCUPIED: Available for showings starting July 1.
Please call Shelly Tarica at (206) 914-4447 or starica@wpmsouth.com for availability and to schedule an appointment to view.

Shelly Tarica
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C.
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Direct Phone: 253-638-9811
starica@wpmsouth.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3700073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1950 Alaskan Way #136 have any available units?
1950 Alaskan Way #136 has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1950 Alaskan Way #136 have?
Some of 1950 Alaskan Way #136's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1950 Alaskan Way #136 currently offering any rent specials?
1950 Alaskan Way #136 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1950 Alaskan Way #136 pet-friendly?
No, 1950 Alaskan Way #136 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1950 Alaskan Way #136 offer parking?
Yes, 1950 Alaskan Way #136 does offer parking.
Does 1950 Alaskan Way #136 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1950 Alaskan Way #136 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1950 Alaskan Way #136 have a pool?
No, 1950 Alaskan Way #136 does not have a pool.
Does 1950 Alaskan Way #136 have accessible units?
No, 1950 Alaskan Way #136 does not have accessible units.
Does 1950 Alaskan Way #136 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1950 Alaskan Way #136 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1950 Alaskan Way #136?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ascent South Lake Union
1145 Republican St.
Seattle, WA 98109
Sonata at Columbia Station
3000 S Alaska St
Seattle, WA 98108
AVA Ballard
5555 14th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
H2O Apartments
201 West Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98119
Stream Fifteen
605 15th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98112
Session
1717 22nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
City North
12508 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Viktoria
1915 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity