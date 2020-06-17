1936 NE 127th Street

Amenities

Located in Olympic Hills on the edge of Lake City, this midcentury apartment offers great space and a large yard. This spacious lower level apartment features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, classic wood paneled walls, gas fireplace and polished concrete floors and ample storage. Enjoy the timeless feel of a midcentury classic updated for your enjoyment. Call text or email Michael Hughes today to view this gem. michael@seattlerentalgroup.com (206) 419-2660



Terms: one year or longer preferred