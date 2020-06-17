All apartments in Seattle
1936 NE 127th Street
Last updated April 19 2020 at 1:35 AM

1936 NE 127th Street

1936 Northeast 127th Street · (206) 419-2660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1936 Northeast 127th Street, Seattle, WA 98125
Olympic Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Located in Olympic Hills on the edge of Lake City, this midcentury apartment offers great space and a large yard. This spacious lower level apartment features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, classic wood paneled walls, gas fireplace and polished concrete floors and ample storage. Enjoy the timeless feel of a midcentury classic updated for your enjoyment. Call text or email Michael Hughes today to view this gem. michael@seattlerentalgroup.com (206) 419-2660

Terms: one year or longer preferred

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1936 NE 127th Street have any available units?
1936 NE 127th Street has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1936 NE 127th Street have?
Some of 1936 NE 127th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1936 NE 127th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1936 NE 127th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1936 NE 127th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1936 NE 127th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1936 NE 127th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1936 NE 127th Street does offer parking.
Does 1936 NE 127th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1936 NE 127th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1936 NE 127th Street have a pool?
No, 1936 NE 127th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1936 NE 127th Street have accessible units?
No, 1936 NE 127th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1936 NE 127th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1936 NE 127th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
