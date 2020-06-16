1933 42nd Ave E #4

Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo Steps to the Beach in Madison Park! - This hidden gem in the heart of Madison Park is available now!
Walk into an inviting open space with large great room featuring vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. Kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinetry. First bedroom is on main floor and master suite sits above on its own with dual sinks, separate soaking tub, and huge walk-in closet.
This unit is private as it has no shared walls. It is just steps away from the water and conveniently located a short walking distance to amazing local restaurants, shops, and convenience stores.
Other amenities:
private large deck
TWO parking spaces included
Water, sewer, and garbage included
Small pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis with an additional deposit.
Move-in fees:
First month- $3600
Security deposit- $3600 (less application fees)
Please call/text Jenna to schedule a viewing at 949.292.3858.
No Pets Allowed
