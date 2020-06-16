All apartments in Seattle
1933 42nd Ave E #4
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

1933 42nd Ave E #4

1933 42nd Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

1933 42nd Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo Steps to the Beach in Madison Park! - This hidden gem in the heart of Madison Park is available now!

Walk into an inviting open space with large great room featuring vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. Kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinetry. First bedroom is on main floor and master suite sits above on its own with dual sinks, separate soaking tub, and huge walk-in closet.

This unit is private as it has no shared walls. It is just steps away from the water and conveniently located a short walking distance to amazing local restaurants, shops, and convenience stores.

Other amenities:
private large deck
TWO parking spaces included
Water, sewer, and garbage included

Small pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis with an additional deposit.

Move-in fees:
First month- $3600
Security deposit- $3600 (less application fees)

Please call/text Jenna to schedule a viewing at 949.292.3858.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4919108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1933 42nd Ave E #4 have any available units?
1933 42nd Ave E #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1933 42nd Ave E #4 have?
Some of 1933 42nd Ave E #4's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1933 42nd Ave E #4 currently offering any rent specials?
1933 42nd Ave E #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1933 42nd Ave E #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1933 42nd Ave E #4 is pet friendly.
Does 1933 42nd Ave E #4 offer parking?
Yes, 1933 42nd Ave E #4 offers parking.
Does 1933 42nd Ave E #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1933 42nd Ave E #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1933 42nd Ave E #4 have a pool?
No, 1933 42nd Ave E #4 does not have a pool.
Does 1933 42nd Ave E #4 have accessible units?
No, 1933 42nd Ave E #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1933 42nd Ave E #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1933 42nd Ave E #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
