1918 N 46th Street Unit A

Contemporary 2 beds in Wallingford with easy access to I-5 and UW. - Located in the heart of Wallingford, this darling corner unit offers an efficient contemporary layout, incredible light with build in stereo shelves. Equipment stays! Enjoy an open concept layout with kitchen, dining/living area, and gas fireplace. A short stroll to 45th with groceries, multiple bus lines, cafes, shops & restaurants. Easy commute to UW, I5 & 99!



This 2008 townhome was built with a thoughtful design of how we want to live- extra wide, with lots of windows and a huge kitchen for entertaining, cooking, or just eating. Two spacious bedrooms each with their own bath on the top floor. Entry level has a garden outside the front door and a one-car garage with storage. Parking space for small vehicle only and it is not easy to maneuver. Walkscore 90.



First, last, and security deposit to move-in. Non-refundable $43 application fee per adult. No pet, no smoking. For showing, please call or text Toni at 425-327-0446. Please copy this link to review our approval criteria: https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



