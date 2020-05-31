All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1918 N 46th Street Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1918 N 46th Street Unit A
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

1918 N 46th Street Unit A

1918 North 46th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Wallingford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1918 North 46th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Contemporary 2 beds in Wallingford with easy access to I-5 and UW. - Located in the heart of Wallingford, this darling corner unit offers an efficient contemporary layout, incredible light with build in stereo shelves. Equipment stays! Enjoy an open concept layout with kitchen, dining/living area, and gas fireplace. A short stroll to 45th with groceries, multiple bus lines, cafes, shops & restaurants. Easy commute to UW, I5 & 99!

This 2008 townhome was built with a thoughtful design of how we want to live- extra wide, with lots of windows and a huge kitchen for entertaining, cooking, or just eating. Two spacious bedrooms each with their own bath on the top floor. Entry level has a garden outside the front door and a one-car garage with storage. Parking space for small vehicle only and it is not easy to maneuver. Walkscore 90.

First, last, and security deposit to move-in. Non-refundable $43 application fee per adult. No pet, no smoking. For showing, please call or text Toni at 425-327-0446. Please copy this link to review our approval criteria: https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

Equal Housing Opportunity
North Pacific Properties

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2803331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 N 46th Street Unit A have any available units?
1918 N 46th Street Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1918 N 46th Street Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1918 N 46th Street Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 N 46th Street Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 1918 N 46th Street Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1918 N 46th Street Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 1918 N 46th Street Unit A offers parking.
Does 1918 N 46th Street Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1918 N 46th Street Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 N 46th Street Unit A have a pool?
No, 1918 N 46th Street Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1918 N 46th Street Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1918 N 46th Street Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 N 46th Street Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1918 N 46th Street Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1918 N 46th Street Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1918 N 46th Street Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collage Fremont
3606 Woodland Park Ave N
Seattle, WA 98103
The Danforth
1425 Spring Street
Seattle, WA 98104
Residences at 3295
3295 SW Avalon Way
Seattle, WA 98126
Etta Ballard
1710 Northwest 57th Street
Seattle, WA 98107
Oregon 42
4502 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Lock Vista
3025 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Eleanor
800 NE 67th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Joseph Arnold Lofts
62 Cedar St
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University