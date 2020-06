Amenities

Beautifully furnished Corporate Rental on lower Capitol Hill, conveniently located near hospitals, minutes from downtown, freeways, etc. This unit is actually a large Mother-in-Law...not an apt., featuring a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances; laundry rm has full-size washer & dryer. Lg bedrm is comfy w/plenty of storage; smaller bedrm is actually an office. Must see to appreciate! Background/credit checks are required; no smoking/no pets. Available for occupancy - soon.