1912 Nob Hill Ave N

Lovely 2 Bedroom Home in the Heart of Queen Anne! - Built in the early 1900's, this charming two bedroom home is available now!



First floor features open living area with plenty of natural light. Both bedrooms are spacious and include walk-in closets. Kitchen is off the back and leads out to expansive deck and fully fenced backyard, perfect for entertaining.



Home is perfectly situated just a short walking distance to Queen Anne Ave, where you'll find restaurants, shopping, and more. Bus lines are also conveniently located nearby, making it an easy commute to surrounding neighborhoods such as Fremont, Ballard, and downtown Seattle.



Other amenities:

Attached garage

Central Air Conditioning

Large unfinished basement



Dogs will be considered on a case-by-case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry, no cats allowed.



Move-in fees:

First Month: $3100

Security deposit: $3100 (less application fees)



To schedule a showing, please text Jenna at 949.292.3858 or email jennas@northpacificproperties.com.



No Cats Allowed



