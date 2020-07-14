1901 N 80th St 3

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher coffee bar tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar internet access tennis court

Greenlake Private Room - Property Id: 137868



Your own private room and bathroom on the 2nd floor, community kitchen and shared common area. Walking distance to Green Lake Comm Center, which is situated on the NE side the Seattle's enormously popular Green Lake. The park is surrounded by a vibrant residential/business district, with a library, restaurants, coffee shops and shopping. The biggest attraction is the lake itself, drawing thousands of people a day to jog, walk or wheel around the 2.8-mile path that encircles the body of water.



Pedestrian friendly, family recreation, the zoo, library, trendy restaurants, cafes, tennis courts, fowing facilities, several bus routes. Easy access to I-5, HW 99. 1.5 miles to Downtown Seattle, 3 miles to Amazon headquarters, 4 miles to Starbucks headquarters/11 miles to Microsoft.



Pls note the bathroom has 1 bathtub and a shower head attached to tub (not a full shower). Flexible lease terms, $75/extra guest/month

No Pets Allowed



