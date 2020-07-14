All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1901 N 80th St 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1901 N 80th St 3
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

1901 N 80th St 3

1901 North 80th Street · (206) 491-8183
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Green Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1901 North 80th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Green Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
coffee bar
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
internet access
tennis court
Greenlake Private Room - Property Id: 137868

Your own private room and bathroom on the 2nd floor, community kitchen and shared common area. Walking distance to Green Lake Comm Center, which is situated on the NE side the Seattle's enormously popular Green Lake. The park is surrounded by a vibrant residential/business district, with a library, restaurants, coffee shops and shopping. The biggest attraction is the lake itself, drawing thousands of people a day to jog, walk or wheel around the 2.8-mile path that encircles the body of water.

Pedestrian friendly, family recreation, the zoo, library, trendy restaurants, cafes, tennis courts, fowing facilities, several bus routes. Easy access to I-5, HW 99. 1.5 miles to Downtown Seattle, 3 miles to Amazon headquarters, 4 miles to Starbucks headquarters/11 miles to Microsoft.

Pls note the bathroom has 1 bathtub and a shower head attached to tub (not a full shower). Flexible lease terms, $75/extra guest/month
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/137868
Property Id 137868

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5816685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 N 80th St 3 have any available units?
1901 N 80th St 3 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 N 80th St 3 have?
Some of 1901 N 80th St 3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 N 80th St 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1901 N 80th St 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 N 80th St 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1901 N 80th St 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1901 N 80th St 3 offer parking?
No, 1901 N 80th St 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1901 N 80th St 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1901 N 80th St 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 N 80th St 3 have a pool?
No, 1901 N 80th St 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1901 N 80th St 3 have accessible units?
No, 1901 N 80th St 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 N 80th St 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1901 N 80th St 3 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1901 N 80th St 3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Common Rogers
2371 Franklin Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Vantage Park Apartments
1011 E Terrace St
Seattle, WA 98122
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Hayes on Stone Way
3627 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
Guinevere Apartments
522 N 85th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Metro on First
215 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Axle
3230 16th Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St
Seattle, WA 98118

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity