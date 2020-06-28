All apartments in Seattle
Seattle, WA
1818 N 50th St
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

1818 N 50th St

1818 North 50th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1818 North 50th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Seattle Bungalow great price! - VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/EN_wW4bDZQg
SCHEDULE SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/5d912440be

You must see this gorgeous spacious home with an updated kitchen and elegant high ceilings. Stunning wood floors and a large living room/dining room give this home a very spacious feel. A great covered front porch and lots of basement storage. Two bedrooms on the main floor and a bonus room in the basement. Washer/dryer/dishwasher. Utilities not included. No pets please.Renter's liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly). Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

Convenient Wallingford location
Easy commute!
Beautiful elegant home
Wood floors
Freshly painted and with updates!

VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/EN_wW4bDZQg
SCHEDULE SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/5d912440be

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5167343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1818 N 50th St have any available units?
1818 N 50th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1818 N 50th St have?
Some of 1818 N 50th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1818 N 50th St currently offering any rent specials?
1818 N 50th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 N 50th St pet-friendly?
No, 1818 N 50th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1818 N 50th St offer parking?
No, 1818 N 50th St does not offer parking.
Does 1818 N 50th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1818 N 50th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 N 50th St have a pool?
No, 1818 N 50th St does not have a pool.
Does 1818 N 50th St have accessible units?
No, 1818 N 50th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 N 50th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1818 N 50th St has units with dishwashers.
