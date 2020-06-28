1818 N 50th St

1818 North 50th Street, Seattle, WA 98103 Wallingford
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Beautiful Seattle Bungalow great price! - VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/EN_wW4bDZQg SCHEDULE SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/5d912440be
You must see this gorgeous spacious home with an updated kitchen and elegant high ceilings. Stunning wood floors and a large living room/dining room give this home a very spacious feel. A great covered front porch and lots of basement storage. Two bedrooms on the main floor and a bonus room in the basement. Washer/dryer/dishwasher. Utilities not included. No pets please.Renter's liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly). Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
Convenient Wallingford location Easy commute! Beautiful elegant home Wood floors Freshly painted and with updates!
VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/EN_wW4bDZQg SCHEDULE SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/5d912440be
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5167343)
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
