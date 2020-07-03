All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1807 2nd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1807 2nd Ave
Last updated February 13 2020 at 9:57 AM

1807 2nd Ave

1807 2nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1807 2nd Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
hot tub
One block from Elliots Bay in the north part of downtown is where youll find the ultimate Seattle living experience so close to the action, you could almost hear the vendors at Pikes Place Fish Market. This deluxe apartment community offers the same hip, vibrant atmosphere as its surrounding city while offering modern comfort and amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, roof deck, and onsite spa to name a few. As part of the Landing apartment network, residents can choose customized short or long term living with flexible leases and an expedited approval process.

This open, airy one-bedroom/one-bathroom apartment showcases an impressive stylish design with vaulted ceilings, plank wood flooring, and a deep soaking tub. The unit also comes fully furnished with bespoke furniture, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, a Smart TV, and more. Live stress-free with member benefits including scheduled cleaning and maintenance via mobile app and seamless relocation service to cities within the Landing network.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 2nd Ave have any available units?
1807 2nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1807 2nd Ave have?
Some of 1807 2nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 2nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1807 2nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 2nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1807 2nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1807 2nd Ave offer parking?
No, 1807 2nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1807 2nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1807 2nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 2nd Ave have a pool?
No, 1807 2nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1807 2nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 1807 2nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 2nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1807 2nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jackson Street
2524 Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144
Common Rogers
2371 Franklin Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Crane @ Interbay
3200 16th Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Puget Vista
411 West Republican Street
Seattle, WA 98119
Weatherford
1321 E John St
Seattle, WA 98102
Cielo
800 Seneca St
Seattle, WA 98101
Panorama Apartments
1100 University St
Seattle, WA 98101
Chroma SLU
1212 Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University