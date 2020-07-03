1807 2nd Ave

Amenities

One block from Elliots Bay in the north part of downtown is where youll find the ultimate Seattle living experience so close to the action, you could almost hear the vendors at Pikes Place Fish Market. This deluxe apartment community offers the same hip, vibrant atmosphere as its surrounding city while offering modern comfort and amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, roof deck, and onsite spa to name a few. As part of the Landing apartment network, residents can choose customized short or long term living with flexible leases and an expedited approval process.



This open, airy one-bedroom/one-bathroom apartment showcases an impressive stylish design with vaulted ceilings, plank wood flooring, and a deep soaking tub. The unit also comes fully furnished with bespoke furniture, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, a Smart TV, and more. Live stress-free with member benefits including scheduled cleaning and maintenance via mobile app and seamless relocation service to cities within the Landing network.