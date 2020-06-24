Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

1805 Bellevue Ave. #504 Available 05/01/19 View, Top Floor,Corner Unit & 2 Free Parking Spaces!! - Move on into this Vibrant Neighborhood! Splendid View Condo, 2br/1.75 bath plus a large den located in the heart of Capitol Hill. Big View and over 1000 sq. ft. This unit is the fresh and fab spot to be. This home has new paint, big balcony, gas cooking and fireplace, great bedroom sizes w/lots of closet space, full size w/d, roof-top deck, is on bus-line and better yet it comes with a tandem garage parking space that fits 2 vehicles. WSG/Gas are included in your $2725 rent plus there won't be a pet fee!! $2725 security deposit. $40 app fee p/p. Available now! Pets will be considered with pet deposit. Live the City Life! Inquire Now!



(RLNE2194773)