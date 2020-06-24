All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1805 Bellevue Ave. #504.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1805 Bellevue Ave. #504
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

1805 Bellevue Ave. #504

1805 Bellevue Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1805 Bellevue Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1805 Bellevue Ave. #504 Available 05/01/19 View, Top Floor,Corner Unit & 2 Free Parking Spaces!! - Move on into this Vibrant Neighborhood! Splendid View Condo, 2br/1.75 bath plus a large den located in the heart of Capitol Hill. Big View and over 1000 sq. ft. This unit is the fresh and fab spot to be. This home has new paint, big balcony, gas cooking and fireplace, great bedroom sizes w/lots of closet space, full size w/d, roof-top deck, is on bus-line and better yet it comes with a tandem garage parking space that fits 2 vehicles. WSG/Gas are included in your $2725 rent plus there won't be a pet fee!! $2725 security deposit. $40 app fee p/p. Available now! Pets will be considered with pet deposit. Live the City Life! Inquire Now!

(RLNE2194773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 Bellevue Ave. #504 have any available units?
1805 Bellevue Ave. #504 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1805 Bellevue Ave. #504 have?
Some of 1805 Bellevue Ave. #504's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 Bellevue Ave. #504 currently offering any rent specials?
1805 Bellevue Ave. #504 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 Bellevue Ave. #504 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1805 Bellevue Ave. #504 is pet friendly.
Does 1805 Bellevue Ave. #504 offer parking?
Yes, 1805 Bellevue Ave. #504 offers parking.
Does 1805 Bellevue Ave. #504 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 Bellevue Ave. #504 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 Bellevue Ave. #504 have a pool?
No, 1805 Bellevue Ave. #504 does not have a pool.
Does 1805 Bellevue Ave. #504 have accessible units?
No, 1805 Bellevue Ave. #504 does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 Bellevue Ave. #504 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1805 Bellevue Ave. #504 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jackson Street
2524 Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144
Willows Court Apartments
12316 28th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Holgate12
1814 12th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98144
Element 42
2641 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Inspire
3825 Bridge Way North
Seattle, WA 98103
City North
12508 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Verse Seattle
402 22nd Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Northlink Apartments
11244 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University