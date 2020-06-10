All apartments in Seattle
1803 SW 96th Lane

1803 SW 96th Ln · (206) 679-1015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1803 SW 96th Ln, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 13

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1470 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely Corner Town home with Farmhouse flair enjoys open and bright living spaces throughout. Rustic Vinyl Plank floors, quartz counters, brushed nickel hardware, heated tile floors found in upper level baths and so much more. Other charges: $39.45 per person sewer charge every other month. $20 per person water charge every month.

Visit https://www.roxbury12.com/ for more information on units, area, pricing and floorplans. Pics shown of like unit- same floor plan and finishes.
Lovely well cared for town homes in a quiet rental community! Tons of shops and restaurants nearby on 16th Ave SW and only minutes to Westwood Village. Rare garage parking and private driveway allows space for 2 vehicles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 SW 96th Lane have any available units?
1803 SW 96th Lane has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1803 SW 96th Lane have?
Some of 1803 SW 96th Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1803 SW 96th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1803 SW 96th Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 SW 96th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1803 SW 96th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1803 SW 96th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1803 SW 96th Lane does offer parking.
Does 1803 SW 96th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1803 SW 96th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 SW 96th Lane have a pool?
No, 1803 SW 96th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1803 SW 96th Lane have accessible units?
No, 1803 SW 96th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 SW 96th Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1803 SW 96th Lane has units with dishwashers.
