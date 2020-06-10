1803 SW 96th Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Lovely Corner Town home with Farmhouse flair enjoys open and bright living spaces throughout. Rustic Vinyl Plank floors, quartz counters, brushed nickel hardware, heated tile floors found in upper level baths and so much more. Other charges: $39.45 per person sewer charge every other month. $20 per person water charge every month.



Visit https://www.roxbury12.com/ for more information on units, area, pricing and floorplans. Pics shown of like unit- same floor plan and finishes.

Lovely well cared for town homes in a quiet rental community! Tons of shops and restaurants nearby on 16th Ave SW and only minutes to Westwood Village. Rare garage parking and private driveway allows space for 2 vehicles.