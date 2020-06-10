All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 18 Dravus St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
18 Dravus St
Last updated June 28 2019 at 1:41 PM

18 Dravus St

18 Dravus Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

18 Dravus Street, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7fda125076 ---- Beautifully maintained building in a picturesque setting! This efficient 1 bedroom floor plan offers plenty of storage. Upgraded kitchen opens up to a large dining area and spacious living room. Huge bedroom with a large walk-in closet. Rooftop deck with water and territorial views! 1 reserved parking space included in controlled access garage plus an additional storage unit. Water, sewer and garbage included in rent. Walking distance to many parks, shops, restaurants, the Ship Canal and Burke-Gilman trails! To schedule a showing, call 425-689-1947, email SJA@email.showmojo.com, or apply online at: https://showmojo.com/l/7fda125076 Pet welcome with additional deposit. $300 Move In Fee. Under Seattle?s Fair Chance Ordinance, SMC 14.09, landlords are prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsection 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115. Full Master Bath Master Walk In Closet Slate Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Dravus St have any available units?
18 Dravus St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 Dravus St have?
Some of 18 Dravus St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Dravus St currently offering any rent specials?
18 Dravus St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Dravus St pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Dravus St is pet friendly.
Does 18 Dravus St offer parking?
Yes, 18 Dravus St offers parking.
Does 18 Dravus St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Dravus St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Dravus St have a pool?
No, 18 Dravus St does not have a pool.
Does 18 Dravus St have accessible units?
No, 18 Dravus St does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Dravus St have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Dravus St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

206 Bell Apartments
206 Bell St
Seattle, WA 98121
Vega
4528 44th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Three20
320 E Pine St
Seattle, WA 98122
Garden Pointe
130 SW 112th St
Seattle, WA 98146
Sequel
1900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Equinox
1524 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
True North
801 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
North Greenwood Apartments
13826 Greenwood Ave N #41
Seattle, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University