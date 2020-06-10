18 Dravus St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7fda125076 ---- Beautifully maintained building in a picturesque setting! This efficient 1 bedroom floor plan offers plenty of storage. Upgraded kitchen opens up to a large dining area and spacious living room. Huge bedroom with a large walk-in closet. Rooftop deck with water and territorial views! 1 reserved parking space included in controlled access garage plus an additional storage unit. Water, sewer and garbage included in rent. Walking distance to many parks, shops, restaurants, the Ship Canal and Burke-Gilman trails! To schedule a showing, call 425-689-1947, email SJA@email.showmojo.com, or apply online at: https://showmojo.com/l/7fda125076 Pet welcome with additional deposit. $300 Move In Fee. Under Seattle?s Fair Chance Ordinance, SMC 14.09, landlords are prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsection 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115. Full Master Bath Master Walk In Closet Slate Floors