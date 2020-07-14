All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1760 NW 56th Street Unit 404
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

1760 NW 56th Street Unit 404

1760 Northwest 56th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1760 Northwest 56th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
Great Apt for rent - MOVE-IN SPECIAL: TWO WEEKS FREE IF MOVE IN BEFORE 7/10/2020!!!

This one bedroom/one bath features an open kitchen-with custom cabinets- and living area, with pergo wood flooring throughout. The master bedroom has a bath and walk-in closet. The over-sized patio is perfect for potted plants and a bistro set. Located in the southwest corner of the building, which allows for an abundance of natural light. An energy efficient "Built Smart" building which features underground reserved parking, on site storage, elevator, and a beautiful rooftop terrace. Every unit of this building has Pergo wood flooring throughout, large kitchens, energy saving appliances, and spacious decks or patios. Garage parking & storage available.

(RLNE4814643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

