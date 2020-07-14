1760 NW 56th Street Unit 404

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets elevator

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage

Great Apt for rent - MOVE-IN SPECIAL: TWO WEEKS FREE IF MOVE IN BEFORE 7/10/2020!!!



This one bedroom/one bath features an open kitchen-with custom cabinets- and living area, with pergo wood flooring throughout. The master bedroom has a bath and walk-in closet. The over-sized patio is perfect for potted plants and a bistro set. Located in the southwest corner of the building, which allows for an abundance of natural light. An energy efficient "Built Smart" building which features underground reserved parking, on site storage, elevator, and a beautiful rooftop terrace. Every unit of this building has Pergo wood flooring throughout, large kitchens, energy saving appliances, and spacious decks or patios. Garage parking & storage available.



(RLNE4814643)