1759 26th Ave E
Last updated October 17 2019 at 10:26 PM

1759 26th Ave E

1759 26th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

1759 26th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Montlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Montlake Craftsman Home! - Built in the early 1900's, this beautiful Montlake property boasts over 2000 square feet of spacious living and sits on approximately 9300 square feet of land.

First floor features open living area and dining room lined with original hardwood floors. All three bedrooms are on the main floor as well. Master bedroom sits in the back of the home with french doors leading out to balcony that overlooks the backyard. Master bath is attached to bedroom and has just undergone a complete renovation. There is a fourth room perfect as a den or for home office.

Kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances. Breakfast nook leads out to the expansive yard and outdoor patio deck. Large basement workshop downstairs.

This home is just steps away from the Washington Park Arboretum and conveniently located close to the freeway, making it an easy commute to neighboring cities or Downtown.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Sorry, no dogs allowed. Cats will be considered with an additional deposit.

Move-in fees:
First Month: $4200
Security deposit: $4200 (less application fees)

To schedule a viewing, please text Jenna at 949.292.3858 or email at jennas@northpacificproperties.com.

(RLNE5133043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
