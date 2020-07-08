1745 12th AVE S, #4

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

CHARMING 3 BEDROOM TUDOR REVIVAL APARTMENT W/ PUGET SOUND VIEWS - **$2895/month rent plus utilities; Available NOW**

**3 bed, 2 bath, sweeping views of Puget Sound/Stadiums, 1200 SF; W/D provided**

**Pets are considered on a case by case basis (pet rent); 12 month lease **

**First months rent ($2895) and Deposit ($2895) due upon move in**

Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



VIDEO OF HOME

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fHRp9PR-i8s&t=39s



This 3 bedroom penthouse offers the best views in this historical 1900 treasure. Enter to large living room and dining room with hardwood floors and a brick fireplace providing a great focal point for the space. Connected is the kitchen featuring a gas range with lots of shelf space and natural light. Enjoy these amazing views while you cook!



Large balcony off the living room offers unbeatable West facing sun and sweeping views of Puget Sound, Olympic Mountains, Seattle Stadium, and city skyline, a top a glorious greenbelt. The views from Beacon Hill do not get better than this! Two of the three bedrooms sustain these amazing views. Upstairs master has an en-suite bath with stand up shower and washer/dryer. Downstairs bedroom offers a unique vanity and ample storage space. Third bedroom is conveniently located just off the kitchen and the downstairs bathroom has a beautiful claw foot tub.



Home is located in convenient N Beacon Hill neighborhood in the heart of all Seattle has to offer. Easy access to downtown Seattle 2.0mi; Walkable to Beacon Hill light rail -0.8mi, or easily commute to the Eastside via I-90. Seattle stadiums, WAMU, Showbox SODO and your favorite Chinese takeout are just a few minutes away. Nearby are Seward Park and Lake Washington Boulevard Park if you are need of a relaxing escape from the bustle of the city.



Area schools are always ranked highly and are very close to the home. These include:

-Beacon Hill Elementary School

-Mercer Middle School

-Franklin High School



This home has quick access to all Seattle offers. These include:

-Seattle Stadiums: Century Link Field, T-Mobile Park

-Concert Venues: Showbox SODO, WAMU Theatre, The Paramount

-International District, Pioneer Square, and downtown restaurants/entertainment/shopping

-Jefferson Park Golf Course, Coleman Park, Seward Park, Lake Washington Boulevard Park nearby



This home has everything you could want and more! Email or call for a tour today!



(RLNE5722356)