Last updated November 28 2019 at 10:06 PM

1736 Alki Ave SW

1736 Alki Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1736 Alki Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Alki Point

Amenities

parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
Alki Beach Top Floor Home for lease - Available now. What an opportunity! Come see this sound view home & live the Alki Beach Life. 2/1 bath top floor unit. Newer paint, new carpet and gleaming wood paneling lots of living space throughout this lovely home! Right across the street and you are on the best beach in town! See whales, seals & marine traffic everyday! Off street parking. This won't last long. 12 month minimum, no smoking, no pets. Agent Jennie please contact agent to view. Re/Max Associate Brokers.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5142238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1736 Alki Ave SW have any available units?
1736 Alki Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1736 Alki Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
1736 Alki Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1736 Alki Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 1736 Alki Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1736 Alki Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 1736 Alki Ave SW offers parking.
Does 1736 Alki Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1736 Alki Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1736 Alki Ave SW have a pool?
No, 1736 Alki Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 1736 Alki Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 1736 Alki Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1736 Alki Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1736 Alki Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1736 Alki Ave SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1736 Alki Ave SW does not have units with air conditioning.
