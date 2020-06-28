1736 Alki Ave SW

Amenities

parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking

Alki Beach Top Floor Home for lease - Available now. What an opportunity! Come see this sound view home & live the Alki Beach Life. 2/1 bath top floor unit. Newer paint, new carpet and gleaming wood paneling lots of living space throughout this lovely home! Right across the street and you are on the best beach in town! See whales, seals & marine traffic everyday! Off street parking. This won't last long. 12 month minimum, no smoking, no pets. Agent Jennie please contact agent to view. Re/Max Associate Brokers.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5142238)