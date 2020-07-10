All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

1717 5th Ave N #101

1717 5th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1717 5th Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1717 5th Ave N #101 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom with a View on Queen Anne! - This unit is nestled on the East side of Queen Anne Hill overlooking lake Union and South Lake Union. Located right off of Taylor Avenue, this location provides quick access to downtown, South Lake Union, and Fremont. This residence provides urban living in a safe and quiet neighborhood environment.

All 925 SQFT of this condo is covered in beautiful cherry wood hardwood floors. Slab granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathroom make for a sleek and modern design. The unit provides abundant natural light, with plenty of South East facing windows throughout. The private patio is very spacious and boasts a spectacular view of lake Union. The condo also includes a 2-car (tandem) parking space right below the balcony.

This property is available for move in by first week of July. For questions or to schedule a viewing, please contact Bryan Tibbs at btibbs@northpacificproperties.com.

Terms:
First Months Rent: $2550
Refundable Security Deposit: $2500
Water, Sewer, Garbage Included in rent. Tenant pays electricity and cable.
Preferred 12 month lease.
Pets case-by-case basis.

(RLNE3247520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 5th Ave N #101 have any available units?
1717 5th Ave N #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 5th Ave N #101 have?
Some of 1717 5th Ave N #101's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 5th Ave N #101 currently offering any rent specials?
1717 5th Ave N #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 5th Ave N #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1717 5th Ave N #101 is pet friendly.
Does 1717 5th Ave N #101 offer parking?
Yes, 1717 5th Ave N #101 offers parking.
Does 1717 5th Ave N #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 5th Ave N #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 5th Ave N #101 have a pool?
No, 1717 5th Ave N #101 does not have a pool.
Does 1717 5th Ave N #101 have accessible units?
No, 1717 5th Ave N #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 5th Ave N #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1717 5th Ave N #101 does not have units with dishwashers.

