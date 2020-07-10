Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1717 5th Ave N #101 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom with a View on Queen Anne! - This unit is nestled on the East side of Queen Anne Hill overlooking lake Union and South Lake Union. Located right off of Taylor Avenue, this location provides quick access to downtown, South Lake Union, and Fremont. This residence provides urban living in a safe and quiet neighborhood environment.



All 925 SQFT of this condo is covered in beautiful cherry wood hardwood floors. Slab granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathroom make for a sleek and modern design. The unit provides abundant natural light, with plenty of South East facing windows throughout. The private patio is very spacious and boasts a spectacular view of lake Union. The condo also includes a 2-car (tandem) parking space right below the balcony.



This property is available for move in by first week of July. For questions or to schedule a viewing, please contact Bryan Tibbs at btibbs@northpacificproperties.com.



Terms:

First Months Rent: $2550

Refundable Security Deposit: $2500

Water, Sewer, Garbage Included in rent. Tenant pays electricity and cable.

Preferred 12 month lease.

Pets case-by-case basis.



