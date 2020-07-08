1700 N Northlake Way

Amenities

The Regata is a three-building complex on the Burke-Gilman Trail, across from Gas Works Park and the Lake Union waterfront. It combines the best of both worlds-- easy access to downtown Seattle but also connecting you to Wallingford, Fremont, I-5 and HWY 99. There is a private, protected courtyard with water effects and luscious landscaping, a fitness center, clubroom, theater room and a roof top deck with great views of Downtown, Queen Anne, Lake Union and Fremont. Available 1st week in June! Stunning, light filled 2-Bedroom / 2-Bathroom home located on the highly sought after SW Corner featuring picturesque views throughout of Gas Works Park, Space Needle, Queen Anne, maritime waterfront, and lush greenery. The well thought-out flowing floorplan offers 1234 sqft with wall-to-wall floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and ample natural light throughout. Home is designed with a formal entry; fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances (gas stove), amazing storage and ample counter space; designated dining area and breakfast bar; a beautiful appointed living room with cozy gas fireplace and adjoining private balcony; 2 bedrooms spacious enough to accommodate full sized furniture; and a master suite separated from the living by french doors, and designed with a huge walk-in closet and a spa-inspired 5-piece bathroom. High-end finishes throughout including heated flooring, antique fixtures, gas fireplace, ceiling fans in both bedrooms, carpet in living room & bedrooms, and tile in entry, kitchen, and bathrooms. Water, sewer, garbage, gas, and parking included. Please contact Jenni with Seattle Rental Group at 206-384-9448 to schedule an appointment!



Terms: 12-months +