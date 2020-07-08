All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 4 2020 at 9:24 AM

1700 N Northlake Way

1700 North Northlake Way · No Longer Available
Location

1700 North Northlake Way, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
The Regata is a three-building complex on the Burke-Gilman Trail, across from Gas Works Park and the Lake Union waterfront. It combines the best of both worlds-- easy access to downtown Seattle but also connecting you to Wallingford, Fremont, I-5 and HWY 99. There is a private, protected courtyard with water effects and luscious landscaping, a fitness center, clubroom, theater room and a roof top deck with great views of Downtown, Queen Anne, Lake Union and Fremont. Available 1st week in June! Stunning, light filled 2-Bedroom / 2-Bathroom home located on the highly sought after SW Corner featuring picturesque views throughout of Gas Works Park, Space Needle, Queen Anne, maritime waterfront, and lush greenery. The well thought-out flowing floorplan offers 1234 sqft with wall-to-wall floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and ample natural light throughout. Home is designed with a formal entry; fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances (gas stove), amazing storage and ample counter space; designated dining area and breakfast bar; a beautiful appointed living room with cozy gas fireplace and adjoining private balcony; 2 bedrooms spacious enough to accommodate full sized furniture; and a master suite separated from the living by french doors, and designed with a huge walk-in closet and a spa-inspired 5-piece bathroom. High-end finishes throughout including heated flooring, antique fixtures, gas fireplace, ceiling fans in both bedrooms, carpet in living room & bedrooms, and tile in entry, kitchen, and bathrooms. Water, sewer, garbage, gas, and parking included. Please contact Jenni with Seattle Rental Group at 206-384-9448 to schedule an appointment!

Terms: 12-months +

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 N Northlake Way have any available units?
1700 N Northlake Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 N Northlake Way have?
Some of 1700 N Northlake Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 N Northlake Way currently offering any rent specials?
1700 N Northlake Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 N Northlake Way pet-friendly?
No, 1700 N Northlake Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1700 N Northlake Way offer parking?
Yes, 1700 N Northlake Way offers parking.
Does 1700 N Northlake Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 N Northlake Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 N Northlake Way have a pool?
No, 1700 N Northlake Way does not have a pool.
Does 1700 N Northlake Way have accessible units?
No, 1700 N Northlake Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 N Northlake Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 N Northlake Way has units with dishwashers.

