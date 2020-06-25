Amenities

1623 24th AVe Available 08/10/20 Madison Valley Gorgeous Modern Home! 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms - Gorgeous Newer Modern 3 Bedroom Home! Open floor plan in this stunning modern 3 beds + bonus + 3.25 bath home. Walls of windows bring the outside in and allows lots of natural light throughout. Extensive hardwoods, sleek & stylish kitchen w/ Bertazzoni range, Caesarstone counters & double drawer dishwasher. Top floor offers 2 bedrooms, a 3/4 bathroom w/heated flooring along w/peek a boo views! Main floor offering kitchen, dining, living room, powder room and 1st floor offers bonus room additional bedroom & full bathroom. 3 Star Built Green rating. Excellent Madison Valley location close to all amenities.

Small pets, hypo-allergenic, considered case by case w/additional security deposit. No smoking

24 month lease preferred

REMAX Associate Brokers | Tricia Jacobs | REALTOR



Tenant occupied, appt only.

To view the home or discuss rental criteria please contact listing agent.



