Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

1623 24th AVe

1623 24th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1623 24th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1623 24th AVe Available 08/10/20 Madison Valley Gorgeous Modern Home! 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms - Gorgeous Newer Modern 3 Bedroom Home! Open floor plan in this stunning modern 3 beds + bonus + 3.25 bath home. Walls of windows bring the outside in and allows lots of natural light throughout. Extensive hardwoods, sleek & stylish kitchen w/ Bertazzoni range, Caesarstone counters & double drawer dishwasher. Top floor offers 2 bedrooms, a 3/4 bathroom w/heated flooring along w/peek a boo views! Main floor offering kitchen, dining, living room, powder room and 1st floor offers bonus room additional bedroom & full bathroom. 3 Star Built Green rating. Excellent Madison Valley location close to all amenities.
Small pets, hypo-allergenic, considered case by case w/additional security deposit. No smoking
24 month lease preferred
REMAX Associate Brokers | Tricia Jacobs | REALTOR

Tenant occupied, appt only.
To view the home or discuss rental criteria please contact listing agent.

(RLNE4040527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1623 24th AVe have any available units?
1623 24th AVe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1623 24th AVe currently offering any rent specials?
1623 24th AVe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 24th AVe pet-friendly?
Yes, 1623 24th AVe is pet friendly.
Does 1623 24th AVe offer parking?
No, 1623 24th AVe does not offer parking.
Does 1623 24th AVe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1623 24th AVe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 24th AVe have a pool?
No, 1623 24th AVe does not have a pool.
Does 1623 24th AVe have accessible units?
No, 1623 24th AVe does not have accessible units.
Does 1623 24th AVe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1623 24th AVe has units with dishwashers.
Does 1623 24th AVe have units with air conditioning?
No, 1623 24th AVe does not have units with air conditioning.
