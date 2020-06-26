All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:53 PM

1615 4th Ave N

1615 4th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1615 4th Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful, spacious, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in sought after Queen Anne neighborhood. Main level offers a grand entry, formal living room, formal dining room, family room, kitchen, dining, formal dining room, large kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances including a gas range and a powder room. Other features on this level include: 2 gas fireplaces, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, deck off of formal dining, and a large deck with BBQ great for entertaining off of the kitchen area. Upper level has a master suite with its own private bath with walk-in closet, deck for morning coffee, three bedrooms, and an additional full bath. 2-car garage and storage room available for tenant. The owner will maintain the room off back of garage for storage. Garden service included in rent.

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Pets only considered on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 4th Ave N have any available units?
1615 4th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1615 4th Ave N have?
Some of 1615 4th Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 4th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1615 4th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 4th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1615 4th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 1615 4th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 1615 4th Ave N offers parking.
Does 1615 4th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 4th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 4th Ave N have a pool?
No, 1615 4th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1615 4th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1615 4th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 4th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1615 4th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
