1615 4th Ave N

Wonderful, spacious, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in sought after Queen Anne neighborhood. Main level offers a grand entry, formal living room, formal dining room, family room, kitchen, dining, formal dining room, large kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances including a gas range and a powder room. Other features on this level include: 2 gas fireplaces, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, deck off of formal dining, and a large deck with BBQ great for entertaining off of the kitchen area. Upper level has a master suite with its own private bath with walk-in closet, deck for morning coffee, three bedrooms, and an additional full bath. 2-car garage and storage room available for tenant. The owner will maintain the room off back of garage for storage. Garden service included in rent.



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Pets only considered on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



