All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1610 Belmont Ave #211.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1610 Belmont Ave #211
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1610 Belmont Ave #211

1610 Belmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1610 Belmont Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Broadway

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
conference room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
conference room
24hr gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bed, 2 bath corner unit in Press - 2 bed, 2 bath corner unit at the Press Condos. Unit features polished concrete floors, W/D in unit and plenty of natural light from large West facing windows. Bedrooms separated by spacious floor plan and open kitchen with plenty of pantry space. Great location just blocks to light rail and all that Capitol Hill has to offer. Press Condo building features rooftop view deck, conference room and 24 hour gym. Secure garage parking space included in rent.

Tenant pays water/sewer and electric

(RLNE4608734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 Belmont Ave #211 have any available units?
1610 Belmont Ave #211 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1610 Belmont Ave #211 have?
Some of 1610 Belmont Ave #211's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 Belmont Ave #211 currently offering any rent specials?
1610 Belmont Ave #211 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 Belmont Ave #211 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1610 Belmont Ave #211 is pet friendly.
Does 1610 Belmont Ave #211 offer parking?
Yes, 1610 Belmont Ave #211 offers parking.
Does 1610 Belmont Ave #211 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 Belmont Ave #211 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 Belmont Ave #211 have a pool?
No, 1610 Belmont Ave #211 does not have a pool.
Does 1610 Belmont Ave #211 have accessible units?
No, 1610 Belmont Ave #211 does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 Belmont Ave #211 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1610 Belmont Ave #211 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enve on Eastlake
1901 Franklin Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
The Shea
1830 East Mercer Street
Seattle, WA 98102
Muir
718 Rainier Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98144
Harrison Square
312 2nd Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Lightbox
4545 8th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Thornton Place / Creekside
337 NE 103rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
The Chloe Apartments
1408 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Pratt Park Apartments
1800 S Jackson St
Seattle, WA 98144

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University