1610 Belmont Ave #211

Spacious 2 bed, 2 bath corner unit in Press - 2 bed, 2 bath corner unit at the Press Condos. Unit features polished concrete floors, W/D in unit and plenty of natural light from large West facing windows. Bedrooms separated by spacious floor plan and open kitchen with plenty of pantry space. Great location just blocks to light rail and all that Capitol Hill has to offer. Press Condo building features rooftop view deck, conference room and 24 hour gym. Secure garage parking space included in rent.



Tenant pays water/sewer and electric



(RLNE4608734)