1605 E Olive St

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

**AVAILABLE NOW!**



This gorgeous 1 bedroom/1 bath has incredible character and charm! Tons of natural light accent the beautiful hardwood flooring in both the spacious living room and master bedroom. The bathroom has been fully renovated and the kitchen features stainless steel appliances custom counter tops and a great computer work space. All of this in a convenient location just minutes to downtown, Broadway, I-5, and many bus lines. Water/sewer/garbage are also Included! No parking.



Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Water, sewer, and garbage included. No smoking. 1 cat only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.