All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1605 E Olive St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1605 E Olive St
Last updated May 16 2019 at 8:05 PM

1605 E Olive St

1605 East Olive Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1605 East Olive Street, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
**AVAILABLE NOW!**

This gorgeous 1 bedroom/1 bath has incredible character and charm! Tons of natural light accent the beautiful hardwood flooring in both the spacious living room and master bedroom. The bathroom has been fully renovated and the kitchen features stainless steel appliances custom counter tops and a great computer work space. All of this in a convenient location just minutes to downtown, Broadway, I-5, and many bus lines. Water/sewer/garbage are also Included! No parking.

Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Water, sewer, and garbage included. No smoking. 1 cat only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 E Olive St have any available units?
1605 E Olive St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1605 E Olive St have?
Some of 1605 E Olive St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 E Olive St currently offering any rent specials?
1605 E Olive St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 E Olive St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 E Olive St is pet friendly.
Does 1605 E Olive St offer parking?
No, 1605 E Olive St does not offer parking.
Does 1605 E Olive St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 E Olive St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 E Olive St have a pool?
No, 1605 E Olive St does not have a pool.
Does 1605 E Olive St have accessible units?
No, 1605 E Olive St does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 E Olive St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 E Olive St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paul Revere
1018 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Tower 801 Apartments
801 Pine St
Seattle, WA 98101
Canvas
600 Elliott Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Epicenter Apartments
620 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
CityLine
4740 32nd Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118
4730 California
4730 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Panorama Apartments
1100 University St
Seattle, WA 98101
Seventh and James
600 7th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University