1600 North 90th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 4BR, 2BA House, 1400 soft, Yard, Garage Completely brand new renovation! Bright, fresh, and open floor plans. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. New washer and dryer in the home. Fenced backyard and huge driveway. Extra storage room (detached garage but can only be used as storage). Close to Daniel Bagley Elementary School, Hazel Wolf K-8, and Ingraham High School. Nice neighborhood just north of Green Lake, convenient location, close to freeway access! VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO HERE: http://www.walkthroughmedia.com/59172nb.html First/last/deposit ($2500). Tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. Will consider small pets on a case by case basis. Available now! * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.