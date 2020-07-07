All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:07 PM

1600 North 90th Street

1600 North 90th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1600 North 90th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 4BR, 2BA House, 1400 soft, Yard, Garage Completely brand new renovation! Bright, fresh, and open floor plans. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. New washer and dryer in the home. Fenced backyard and huge driveway. Extra storage room (detached garage but can only be used as storage). Close to Daniel Bagley Elementary School, Hazel Wolf K-8, and Ingraham High School. Nice neighborhood just north of Green Lake, convenient location, close to freeway access! VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO HERE: http://www.walkthroughmedia.com/59172nb.html First/last/deposit ($2500). Tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. Will consider small pets on a case by case basis. Available now! * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 North 90th Street have any available units?
1600 North 90th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 North 90th Street have?
Some of 1600 North 90th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 North 90th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1600 North 90th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 North 90th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1600 North 90th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1600 North 90th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1600 North 90th Street offers parking.
Does 1600 North 90th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 North 90th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 North 90th Street have a pool?
No, 1600 North 90th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1600 North 90th Street have accessible units?
No, 1600 North 90th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 North 90th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 North 90th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

