1550 East Lake Ave E, Unit 104

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar on-site laundry parking bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



This impressive well maintained UNFURNISHED, 2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS CONDO is ideally located in the dynamic South Lake Union neighborhood in Seattle. Available for immediate move-in.



This unit is perfect for anyone, including families, who want to maximize city living with enough space to entertain, have a container garden, and for kids and/or pets to play! The units spacious interior features polished hardwood flooring, large windows for natural lighting, and plenty of storage in the walk-in storage room. Its lovely kitchen with a half wall into the living room is equipped with generous drawers and cabinets, smooth countertops, and appliances including the stainless steel refrigerator, freezer, oven/range, microwave, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Both bedrooms include en suite bathrooms, incredible storage space, and a TV provided in one bedroom. A laundry room with a private washer and dryer provides even more storage. There is forced-air heating throughout the unit, for climate control.



Quiet side of building, with huge exterior patio (approximately 600 sq. ft., largest in building, with BBQ and patio furniture provided by landlord), perfect for some much-needed R&R. In that rarity, it comes with two assigned side by side parking spaces in the underground garage, (#25-26). There is bike storage in the underground parking adjacent to the assigned parking.



Pets are allowed with a $625 refundable deposit for up to one pet, be under 25 lbs. and no vicious breeds. Smoking is also prohibited.



Tenant pays electricity, cable, phone, and Internet. Water, sewage, trash, and gas are provided by the HOA, at the landlords expense.



The units conveniently close and accessible to and from public transportation stops/hubs, with nearby stores, restaurants and coffee shops.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QkdCFTYEKx7



