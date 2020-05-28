Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table hot tub

1548 NE 140th St #F-2 Available 06/16/20 High-End Remodeled Condo in Manicured Noble Firs! Bus! FT and Virtual Tours Available! - Video Tour coming soon! FaceTime and in-person showings using social distancing protocol will be available as soon as the current tenants move, which is expected to be June 15 - 22nd.



Beautiful 2 Bedroom in the Olympic Hills neighborhood! Complete high-end remodel on this gorgeous, 2 bedrooms (plus office) 2 bathrooms located in North Seattle in the meticulously maintained Noble Firs Condominiums! Dark hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, and through master bedroom. Welcoming kitchen with huge breakfast bar, high-end appliances, beautiful quartz countertops, and tons of storage. Complete with stainless appliances, convection oven, induction cooktop, refrigerator, built-in spice rack, and microwave. The open-concept is perfect for entertaining with a wood burning fireplace, wet bar, and gorgeous garden and pool views from the wall of windows /sliders that open onto your patio. Large master bathroom with spa-like bathtub, separate shower, and double sinks. Spacious master bedroom with huge windows, access to the patio, and fully customized walk-in closet! Laundry room with washer, dryer, sink & shelving. Access to the clubhouse with library, billiards and exercise equipment. 1 covered parking space included. **Due to the owner's severe allergies, as well as the rules of Noble Firs, this property has a strict No Pets policy **



Noble Firs is a gated community (one open gate during day hours) with 6 acres of peaceful trails and lush grounds that are meticulously maintained. One block to groceries and Starbucks; close to Northgate transit center, shopping, gyms, churches, and parks. Easy access to I-5 and Lake City Way.



- Utilities are included other than electricity which is the responsibility of the tenant(s).

- Noble Firs is a no pets property and the owner is severely allergic.

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- One month of rent due upfront. Security Deposit of one month's rent and Last Month's Rent can be paid in a payment plan over 6 months.

- Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have had a virtual meeting property by appointment with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.



No Pets Allowed



