Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking

The best features:

Cozy, quiet, and naturally well-lit' condo for rent. 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment at the northeast foothill of Beacon Hill. It is biking distance to downtown Seattle, walking distance to major bus stops. $1800.00/mo. Water/sewer/garbage are included. For detail or appointment, call Leon Cui at 206-802-8926 . This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.